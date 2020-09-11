Help! I don’t have an CAO offer, what can I do?

If you didn't get a CAO offer, there are other options available to you. Stock image

If you don't get a CAO offer, there are plenty of career pathways still available in higher and further education, writes Aoife Walsh

Choices

Higher Education

CAO Available Places

It is still possible to make a CAO application through the Available Places facility on the CAO website, cao.ie. These are places that have not yet been filled and are available both to new applicants to the CAO as well as those who are already in the system. The list is updated as offers are accepted and declined, so check back regularly.

It will re-open for applications from Monday, September 14. New applicants can apply for any listed course that interests them by making a CAO application for a fee of €45.

Existing CAO applicants can add Available Place courses to their list of preferences for no fee.





TU Dublin

No points are required for a programme at TU Dublin, which comes with the guarantee of a place on a course of choice at the university next year for school-leavers — and others — who complete it. Applications are open until September 18 for school-leavers from disadvantaged communities, who may not have received a CAO offer for TU Dublin’s one-year Access Foundation Programme (AFP) .





Private Colleges and direct entry courses

There are approximately 75 direct entry courses available across private colleges as well as publicly-funded universities and institutes of technology in the ‘direct entry’ section of careersportal.ie. Many of these courses are continuing to accept applications.

Private colleges are the main providers of direct entry courses but they also have a large offering on the CAO, many of which will be listed on CAO Available Places, on cao.ie. These courses include psychology, business, acting, psychology, law and computing.

Griffith College, with campuses in Dublin, Cork and Limerick, and Dublin Business School (DBS) are two long-established private colleges with courses across a wide spectrum, both on the CAO and through direct entry

If students are interested in pursuing study via direct entry course at a private college they should contact the college.

Fees are about €5,000 a year, however tax relief is available at 20pc. Given that the Student Contribution in publicly-funded colleges is €3,000, the private sector may be a realistic option for some families, particularly if it allows a student to stay at home, rather than incurring accommodation costs. Unfortunately, many of these courses do not qualify for the Susi grant, although some do.





UCAS

If you are willing to travel, you can still consider colleges in the UK, including Northern Ireland. If you have not already applied to UCAS — the UK applications agency — and wish to do so, you can go through a process called clearing. This is where unfilled places are available Clearing will remain open until October 20. Search ucas.com for more information.





EU

Some universities in the EU are still accepting applications, and they do not select on the basis of Leaving Cert points. These include Italy’s University of Bologna and University of Padua, and Poland’s University of Wroclawa. Places are available in areas such as Law, Business, Medicine. Physiotherapy, Psychology, Politics, Science and Veterinary Medicine.

There are also programmes in a wide range of areas that have a second start date in February, in The Netherlands, Finland, Denmark and Germany, with application deadlines in November/December.

EUNICAS, a support service for university applications to EU countries, provides updates on its website.





Further Education and Training

Further education and training (FET) covers a broad choice of post-school avenues, including post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses and other routes to valuable qualifications and skills development, such as traineeships and apprenticeships.

PLCs

Post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses can be an end in themselves, in that they may lead directly to a job across a vast array of occupational areas, from accounting, to childcare, to fashion, to music, to sales, to veterinary. They can also act as a stepping stone to higher education, without worrying about Leaving Cert points. If a student completes a PLC programme with good results, they have a great chance of securing a reserved place on a third-level course. Along with more general courses, some have a very specific focus, such as Pre-University Science and Pre-University Law.

Colleges of further education, which operate under the umbrella of education and training boards (ETBs) are the main providers, although about 25 second-level schools also offer some. They are generally of one year’s duration, but some extend to two years.

The minimum entry requirement is five Leaving Cert ‘passes’ and colleges will continue to accept applications and interview applicants until courses are filled.





Apprenticeships

An apprenticeship offers the opportunity to study for a qualification while also working in the relevant field, usually for two to four years. They are a great option for those who like a hands-on approach to building knowledge, while getting paid to do it.

The variety is increasing all the time, with 56 different types currently available. Starting salaries vary, but they tend to be around €20,000.

As well as long-standing apprenticeships in areas such as construction, engineering, motor and electrical, there are new options constantly being rolled out.

One recent announcement was the degree-level Recruitment Executive apprenticeship, a three-year honours programme with the National College of Ireland in Dublin’s IFSC as the education partner.

Other sectors where apprenticeships have emerged include biopharma, finance, hospitality, butchery, software developer, cybersecurity, logistics, auctioneering, See www.solas.ie.

All apprenticeships lead to qualifications from NFQ (National Framework of Qualifications) Levels 6-9, or equivalent.





Traineeships

A traineeship is a bit like an apprenticeship in that it combines classroom-based learning and work experience, but is of shorter duration — ranging from six to 20 months.

Also, while apprentices are employees, trainees are students and access to a programme is via an education and training board (ETB).

There are more than 75 programmes available nationally in a range of industries. At least 30pc of the learning is on the job and opportunities are available in areas as diverse as construction, ICT, logistics, fashion, engineering, business and finance.

They lead to awards at Levels 4-6, Level 6 being the equivalent of having done two years on a post-Leaving Cert course (PLC).





National Learning Network

For young people who have just finished school and may be struggling with anxiety levels, the National Learning Network (NLN), the education and training division of the Rehab Group, offers an alternative pathway to further and higher education and jobs.

NLN has 50 centres, catering for 16 to 65-year-olds, offering nationally recognised and accredited programmes from Level 1-Level 5. Level 5 is the same level as a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) course.

