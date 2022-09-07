Going to college with an impairment: ‘I am deaf, but I want to show them I can coach. I like to challenge myself’

Rebekah Grant’s determination that her hearing impairment will not hold her back manifests itself in many ways.

“I like to challenge myself,” says 20-year-old Rebekah.

She is a star performer on the Irish Women’s Deaf Futsal team, which is currently preparing for next month’s European Championships in Montesalvino, Italy. Futsal is a five-a-side type of soccer that is played indoors on a smaller court, which is governed by the international soccer body, FIFA.

From an early age, Rebekah’s parents instilled a can-do attitude in their daughter, who uses a combination of lip-reading and sign langauge to communicate.

By the time she was leaving Bishopstown Community School, Cork, last year, Rebekah had a clear vision for her future direction.

Sport comes easy to the Carrigaline native, who embarked on the BSc health and leisure degree at the Munster Technological University (MTU) campus in Tralee, Co Kerry. The course is offered at both Level 8 (honours degree) and Level 7 (ordinary degree).

The prospect of going to college, which also meant a move away from home to Traleee, didn’t come without its apprehensions. As she struggled with self-doubt about the transition, Rebekah recalls her ever-encouraging parents saying, “don’t give up, just try”.

“I was nervous the first day, but I kept fighting myself and saying ‘you can do it’.”

Since starting in MTU Tralee last year, Rebekah has benefited from its service supporting students with a disability to ensure she can fulfil her academic and sporting potential. The supports include the use of an interpreter, as necessary.

Rebekah makes great use of the college gym and enjoys training for the college soccer and football teams. It was the soccer coach who asked her why she hadn’t applied for a sports scholarship.

Once the idea was planted, Rebekah lost no time in applying and, in recognition of her sporting talent, MTU has awarded her a scholarship for the year ahead, to help finance her international sporting commitments with the futsal team. The standard MTU scholarship is worth up to €1,000 a year, while there is also an elite performance scholarship. Past recipients participated in a broad spectrum of sporting activity, from athletics to hurling, to rowing to tae kwon do.

Not content with high achievement for herself, Rebekah wants to inspire and support children, both hearing and non-hearing, to succeed in sport, and to break down any boundaries between the two.

“In the future, I would like to coach a mix of both hearing and deaf children,” she says.

Over the summer, Rebekah worked on two soccer camps, one for the a FAI in Midleton, Co Cork, allowing her to hone skills for what she hopes will be a career in coaching.

“I am deaf, but I want to show them I can coach,” she says.