Going to college: Why it’s important to drop in... don’t drop out

What do we know about the mental health and wellbeing of third-level students? What do we perceive to be correct about our young ‘future holders’?

We know that third-level students are truly amazing, that they are resilient, empathetic and intelligent, but also human.

To err is human so, as we reflect on our own younger years let’s share the learning.

Starting out in third-level education is synonymous with the greatest of changes in a young adult’s persona, psychopathology, and personal development.

Yes, they are keen to explore; yes, they are delighted to move away from home and make new forever friendships; and, yes, a significant percentage will also need support to explore their mental health wellness.

Young adults are faced with a myriad of exciting life choices but also with a collection of fears and anxieties, some stemming from the immense newness of the transition to singularly responsible adulthood; that being college life and independent living.

Students present with pre-existing mental health concerns, often not wishing to discuss this with a family GP, a parent, or a friend.

Students present when they begin to realise that having five bad days out of seven each week, compared to their fellow students, requires an intervention.

Students, as a percentage of our newly adult population, will develop mental health illness with ‘Age of Onset’ research demonstrating that four major disorders commonly begin in late adolescence or young adulthood.

These disorders which correlate with many campus statistics are anxiety, depression, alcohol abuse and drug abuse.

Mental health challenges affect many areas of students’ lives, reducing their quality of life, academic achievement, physical health, and satisfaction with the college experience, whilst also negatively impacting relationships with friends and family members.

On campus you can be who you are, you can blend in, or you can stand out, you can seek support, or you can go it alone (but we would rather you didn’t).

Students want to be heard, validated, and treated with respect, and in confidence.

As a campus mental health advisor, my advice to students is always to come and chat with me, 15 minutes will not harm you, but it could help you.

Physical ill-health is not often shunned or spoken about in whispered corners. What an encouraging day for us all, when mental ill health can experience the same societal understanding, creating conversations in college with young, open and unfettered minds in a way that we see is helping to mark a shift.

Campus student mental health policies must be co-produced, with student needs, wants and experience influencing our support services.

Talking about and exploring mental health as a concept across communities has seen many positive movements, and those who should advocate the strongest as our next generation, need to be our third-level young adults.

So, we owe them both a positive mental health experience and defined resources towards recovery or stabilisation.

Building mental health recovery resources on campus is the ‘Olympics for Recovery’ that every campus needs to enter — and every student needs to be a winning recipient.

This means offering the services that students tell us work for them such as peer support, counselling, debriefing space, chill and chat drop-in sessions, mental health wellbeing workshops, suicide prevention and interventions, GP and nursing clinics, mental health assessments and referrals onwards, spiritual guidance, sexuality clinics and advice, accommodation, and budgeting supports.

I say to students that, for every day you leave your mental health challenge un-named, you lose another day to worry and anger, sadness, fear and isolation; and these days you cannot reclaim.

For parents and students: before entering college sit together and discuss the changes ahead; the good, the bad and the downright scary. Building resilience, taking responsibility, valuing and loving yourself, owning your mistakes, living with others, managing your stress, and cooking an egg are all life skills that you should have before you sign up to adulthood and college.

So, if you are a soon-to-be third-level student, or an existing third-level student, please realise that you are never alone. There is a whole campus of support behind you — just crack open your first introduction to support and don’t be a statistic.

Maynooth University’s campus message on mental health is quite simple: “Work with us, as your recovery matters.”

Sandra Fox is a Mental Health Advisor at Maynooth University