Going to College: There is no rush to accept your first CAO offer

Once the CAO offers are out, many students accept them immediately, although it’s not necessary to do so.

If you got the offer you’ve worked hard for and you definitely want it, it’s a no-brainer — just accept it online. However, you may be developing serious doubts about your choice, which is a whole new ballgame.

Applicants should presume their Round 1 offer will be the only one they will receive. Then, if a place becomes available on one of their higher preferences courses and they are the next in line for that place they will be offered it in Round 2 or subsequent rounds.

You may have received two offers, one from your Level 8 list and one from the Level 7/6 list. If so, then just pick the one that you really want.

You might, of course, want to defer going to college for a year.

Remember that getting an offer of a place you wanted in a higher education institution is a huge accomplishment and one that should be celebrated. Take some time to savour that personal triumph with family and friends.

However, if you’re disappointed with your offer, what do you do? Firstly, don’t beat yourself up. Secondly, press the pause button, breathe and relax as you have a bit of time to play around with before the acceptance deadline of next Monday, September 13 at 3pm.

That gives you some time to talk to people like your family, friends and guidance counsellor about all your options. The National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCPP) helpline — 1800 265 165 — is a good place to start.

Don’t go off to drown your sorrows for a few days; instead, start that process of deep consideration of your future now. Otherwise you could end up rushing your decision at the end.

According to the CAO, one of the most common queries they receive at the offers stage is around order of preference.

If you are still hoping to get an offer higher up your preference list, there is no reason not to accept the offer you have received. If you accept a Round 1 offer, this does not prevent you from getting a higher offer in the next round or in subsequent rounds. If that happens you can choose to accept or ignore the new offer. Accepting the new offer will automatically cancel the previous acceptance.

If you accept your offer online you will receive an acknowledgement email, and you can check that your acceptance has been recorded online at www.cao.ie via the My Application facility. Don’t forget next Monday’s deadline of 3pm..

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community school Co Dublin