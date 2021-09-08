Going to college: Susi grants will take account of Covid impact on income this year

It is not too late to submit an application to the centralised grants agency, Susi. But at this stage don’t expect to receive any funding at the same time as those who applied earlier.

A Susi grant is the main source of financial assistance for many attending further or higher education. Applications are completed online and submitted through susi.ie

Anyone who thinks they may be eligible should make their application as soon as possible. There is no need to wait for a CAO offer as the system is flexible enough to follow a student who, when filling in the CAO form, ticked the box to allow the CAO share their data with Susi. An applicant can also update their course details on their Susi account at this time.

Susi is a means-tested grant and applications are assessed by gross income (parents/guardians and applicant) from January 1–December 31, 2020, but account will also be taken of any significant change in financial circumstances in 2021.

The last 18 months have been challenging for many families and may have involved work stopping and starting as well as receiving support, which may not be the norm for that household. Many families who may not have considered the grant previously may find that it is now an option they would like to consider.

If a family has experienced a significant change in circumstances during 2021 they can request that their application be assessed or reassessed based on their new circumstances.

In section F of the form they will be asked, ‘Did you have a change of circumstances in relation to your reckonable income (since 2020) that you expect to be ongoing for the foreseeable future?’ If the answer to this question is yes, they will have the opportunity to provide more information. The change in circumstances will take account of reductions in, or cessation of, PUP payments in 2021 and applicants can seek an assessment or re-assessment on this basis.

The Susi application process is one of the few systems related to Leaving Cert and college entry that has remained largely unchanged in 2021.

Therefore, students can be confident that instructions they received from their guidance counsellors about how to apply for the grant are still relevant.

Factors taken into account in deciding eligibility and the level of grant paid include income, number of children in the household and distance from college, with up to 45km regarded as being ‘adjacent’, and distances above that qualifying for a ‘non-adjacent’ rate. In higher education, most grants awarded cover the €3,000 student contribution charge, in full or in part, but fees for further education are not covered.

Susi will continue to process applications as they are received although they cannot guarantee that payments will be received in time for registration. As well as applying as soon as possible, it is important to ensure that Susi receives all requested documents.

Intending applicants should begin by completing the Eligibility Reckoner on susi.ie, which will give a good indication of eligibility. Then create a Susi account and work through the application process. There is plenty of help available through the Susi helpline as well as social media channels. Applications can be tracked online.

Susi also has a representative on the National Parents’ Council Post-Primary (NPCPP) 1800 265 165 helpline

There are many sources of financial assistance for students

As well as the Susi grant, there are a number of other potential sources of funding. These include:

Student assistance fund: Accessed directly through the college and available in all publicly funded third-level institutions. It is intended to assist students with both temporary and more

ongoing financial issues around costs such as rent, food, travel, and other expenses. You must already be registered in the college before you can apply.

In particular, lone parents who are studying on a part-time basis are encouraged to apply as extra funding has been made available.

Fund for students with disabilities: To assist students with disabilities to access equipment that would support their learning. It is available to students from further education to post doctoral level. This money is released to the disability department of the college, so if you think you may benefit you should contact the disability office at the institution you will be attending or AHEAD.

1916 Bursary: For students from groups who are significantly under-represented at third level. They include disadvantaged groups, mature students, students with a disability, members of the travelling community, students from ethnic minorities and those who are moving from further to higher-level education. Funding is normally €2,000 or €5,000 per year, but this year there is a special award of €1,500 in recognition of the impact of the pandemic on incomes.

Credit Union Scholarships: Most credit unions offer scholarships for attending third level. Contact the institution or see creditunionplus.ie

Academic Scholarships: Many colleges offer financial scholarships or bursaries to the top performing Leaving Cert students. In some institutions you must apply to be considered, while in others it is automatic.

St Vincent De Paul Scholarship: For students of any age who face difficulties accessing third-level education as a result of financial issues.

Students should first apply for all available funding and seek more information on this by contacting regional SDVP office.

Information on funding third level can be found on studentfinance.ie