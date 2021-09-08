| 16.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Going to college: Susi grants will take account of Covid impact on income this year

It’s not too late to apply but get grant application in as soon as possible

In higher education, most grants awarded cover the €3,000 student contribution charge, in full or in part, but fees for further education are not covered Expand
Cost of living Expand

Close

In higher education, most grants awarded cover the €3,000 student contribution charge, in full or in part, but fees for further education are not covered

In higher education, most grants awarded cover the €3,000 student contribution charge, in full or in part, but fees for further education are not covered

Cost of living

Cost of living

/

In higher education, most grants awarded cover the €3,000 student contribution charge, in full or in part, but fees for further education are not covered

Aoife Walsh

It is not too late to submit an application to the centralised grants agency, Susi. But at this stage don’t expect to receive any funding at the same time as those who applied earlier.

A Susi grant is the main source of financial assistance for many attending further or higher education. Applications are completed online and submitted through susi.ie

Anyone who thinks they may be eligible should make their application as soon as possible. There is no need to wait for a CAO offer as the system is flexible enough to follow a student who, when filling in the CAO form, ticked the box to allow the CAO share their data with Susi. An applicant can also update their course details on their Susi account at this time.

Most Watched

Privacy