Going to College: Research is key to CAO success

Solid research is key if a student wants to make the best choices on their CAO form.

The application form itself is very straightforward and the most difficult part is deciding on the courses for which to apply, and in what order to list them.

The CAO allows applicants to list up to 20 courses on their form. These may include 10 Level 8 (honours degree) courses and 10 Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate) courses.

By placing a particular course in the number one slot, an applicant is indicating that they wish to receive an offer for this course above all others. The same principle applies to the order of subsequent choices — for example, a student would prefer the third listed course than the fourth listed course.

If a student can say that they would enjoy every course on their CAO form, and they can see how each of these courses support their career goals, they should be included in their application even if they do not consider the course to be perfect.

In many cases, the difference between two courses in the same area can be quite subtle, leaving applicants struggling to decide. Similarly, two courses with the same title, in two different colleges, can differ greatly. That is why in-depth research is key.

Although it is not necessary to fill all 20 places, applicants should try to enter as many courses as possible. The CAO cannot issue offers for courses that are not listed. However, applicants are under no obligation to accept an offer once it is issued.

Hopefully, at this stage, most applicants have a number of courses that they wish to enter on the form. Filling all slots can be a struggle and, again, research is key to getting as close to this goal as possible.

After the Leaving Cert results issue, the CAO will to work down each applicant’s order of preference list until they are able to make an offer, based on the points achieved by the applicant and whether they have met the entry requirements in terms of subjects and grades. It could be the student’s top choice or a later preference. Applicants will get an offer for the highest listed course for which they have the points and entry requirements.

Importantly, once an offer is made, the applicant cannot receive an offer for a lower preference course in a later round. However, an applicant may receive an offer for a higher preference course in a subsequent round.That is why it is essential to list in order of preference. About 50pc of Level 8 applicants usually receive their top choice and about 75pc receive one of their top three. The success rate is higher at Level 7/6.

Many sixth-years are concerned about the large increases in minimum points requirements seen over the last two years. This is understandable, and courses that may have seemed a realistic goal a few years ago might now seem out of reach.

In addition, many are worried that students who took the Leaving Cert in 2020 and 2021 may apply to the CAO again with the benefit of the higher than usual points achieved in the Leaving Certs in those years.

Where exactly the minimum points will land is unpredictable every year, and this year even more so. However, applicants should proceed, as always, by placing their dream courses at the top of their order of preference lists, having some more realistic options in the middle position and placing some banker courses in the final spots, always being guided by which courses they would prefer rather than points.

It is important that young people take the responsibility to research their courses themselves. However, for most, this involves skills they have not yet fully developed. Young people can find it difficult to navigate open days, to question academic staff in a meaningful way and critically evaluate course content. Many will benefit from the support of a parent in this process.

The careersportal.ie course finder and qualifax.ie are excellent starting points for accessing the content of courses. But discussing the content of these courses with their parents will really add value and help young people clarify their thoughts. Having the opportunity to verbalise, without judgement, answers to simple questions such as ‘What do I like about this course? Is there anything I don’t understand? How does it differ from the other courses I’ve looked at?’ can be very beneficial.

One helpful aspect of the CAO application process is that it does not contain a form that has to be sent at any time and functions more like an online file where an applicant can log in and out at any time and work on their application until the closing date of 5pm on February 1.