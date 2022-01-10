| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Going to College: Research is key to CAO success

It is essential that applicants list their courses in order of preference, because that is the basis on which offers will be made

CAO applications should list their courses in order of preference Expand
Guidance Counsellor Aoife Walsh Expand

Close

CAO applications should list their courses in order of preference

CAO applications should list their courses in order of preference

Guidance Counsellor Aoife Walsh

Guidance Counsellor Aoife Walsh

/

CAO applications should list their courses in order of preference

Aoife Walsh, Guidance Counsellor

Solid research is key if a student wants to make the best choices on their CAO form.

The application form itself is very straightforward and the most difficult part is deciding on the courses for which to apply, and in what order to list them.

Most Watched

Privacy