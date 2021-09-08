Going to college: Repeating is an option, but it’s a tough choice after the best results ever

After record 2020 results, the big question for a student is ‘can I do better next time’

Every year many students repeat the Leaving Cert. But with the record results this year, the big question for those now thinking of doing so is, “can I do any better next time?”.

It is of course down to the individual and, in normal times, repeating can pay off. But we have not been in normal times for some time and nobody knows at this stage what kind of exam arrangements we will have next year and if we will return to a normal spread of grades.

The other important question to ask is, “Why did I not achieve what I had hoped this year?” in terms of your career aspirations.

It’s worthwhile looking at the different ways to move forward to your chosen career.

Even if you may not be beginning your journey where you had hoped, you can still work towards the same end point. Perhaps your CAO offer was not your first choice but will still get you where you want to go? You can also consider CAO ‘available places’, further education courses, apprenticeships and private colleges.

If, after consulting with your guidance counsellor, family and friends, you still feel that repeating is the right decision, then you have a number of options.

Students may wish to return to their own school, which is at the discretion of the school principal. Repeating in one’s own school has the benefit of being in a familiar environment, close to home with teachers who know and understand you.

However, if your school does not have a dedicated repeat class (which most do not) then students may find they have outgrown the school environment. In addition, students will be surrounded by others who will be taking the Leaving Cert for the first time which can create its own challenges.

Students may also consider dedicated grind schools, where the whole Leaving Cert course is generally taught over one year. This can be a great help for students who want to maximise their year but it may prove to be the most expensive option and require students to travel.

It is also worth checking with local education and training boards (ETBs) as some further education colleges offer a repeat year.

This option allows students to move to a college environment while studying for a Leaving Cert course. Fees in ETB colleges also tend to be much lower than in grind schools.