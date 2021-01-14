| 6.9°C Dublin

Going to College in 2021: Thorough research is key to making good decisions on your CAO choices

In many cases, the difference between two courses in the same area can be quite subtle, leaving applicants struggling to decide Expand

Aoife Walsh

With so much uncertainty around us, it is somewhat reassuring to know the CAO continues as usual with February 1 as the first deadline.

The CAO allows applicants to list up to 20 courses — 10 Level 8 courses and 10 Level 6/7 courses. All courses must be listed in order of preference only. This means that by placing a particular course in the number one slot, an applicant is indicating they wish to receive an offer for this course above all others.

Although it is not necessary to fill all 20 places, applicants should try and enter as many courses as possible. The CAO cannot issue offers for courses that are not listed. Hopefully, at this point, most applicants have a number of courses they wish to enter. Filling all slots can be a struggle and research is key to getting as close to this goal as possible.

