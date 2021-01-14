Going to College in 2021: Thorough research is key to making good decisions on your CAO choices

With so much uncertainty around us, it is somewhat reassuring to know the CAO continues as usual with February 1 as the first deadline.

The CAO allows applicants to list up to 20 courses — 10 Level 8 courses and 10 Level 6/7 courses. All courses must be listed in order of preference only. This means that by placing a particular course in the number one slot, an applicant is indicating they wish to receive an offer for this course above all others.

Although it is not necessary to fill all 20 places, applicants should try and enter as many courses as possible. The CAO cannot issue offers for courses that are not listed. Hopefully, at this point, most applicants have a number of courses they wish to enter. Filling all slots can be a struggle and research is key to getting as close to this goal as possible.



Come August, each applicant receives an offer for the highest-placed course on their list(s) for which they meet the entry requirements and achieve the necessary points. When an applicant receives an offer, whether their first choice or further down, all courses below that will be removed from their list. Therefore, once an applicant has received an offer it is not possible for them to receive an offer for another course listed lower. This is because the CAO asks applicants to complete their list of choices in order of preference and presume they have done this. However, subsequent to their first offer, applicants may receive an offer of a course higher up their list, if a place is available in a later round.

Given the importance of listing courses in genuine order of preference, it is essential applicants research their courses thoroughly. In many cases, the difference between two courses in the same area can be quite subtle, leaving applicants struggling to decide. Those who drop out of college in first year often report they did not understand the content.

It is important that young people take the responsibility to research their courses themselves. However, for most this

involves skills they have not yet fully developed. There is a wide range of tools available for research. Sites such as Careersportal.ie allows applicants to conduct keyword searches. Therefore, if an applicant gets an idea or comes across a course in which they are interested in one institution, they can easily see where courses of the same or similar content is available nationwide.

College prospectuses are also an invaluable tool. I particularly use them to research offerings in the area of Arts and Humanities and Business. All universities and the majority of ITs have published their prospectus online this year, with Trinity College Dublin choosing to do so exclusively online.

Open days are also online this year. Content will remain accessible months after the original event, allowing full access to the event even for someone unaware of it when it took place. Young people can find it difficult to navigate open days, to question academic staff in a meaningful way and critically evaluate course content. The online open day allows interested students to access the virtual chat rooms that ran on the day. They give students a deeper understanding of course content, even if they cannot think of any questions they themselves would like to ask.

Discussing these courses with parents will really add value and help young people clarify their thoughts. Having the opportunity to verbalise, without judgment, answers to simple question such as ‘What do I like about this course? Is there anything I don’t understand? How does it differ from the other courses I’ve looked at?’ can be very helpful.

Some applicants can struggle to make decisions between different specialisations. For anyone having major difficulties in this area, I recommend they take pressure off themselves by considering a more general course. General courses offer the opportunity to explore a number of areas relevant to the applicant’s area of interest and often allow for specialisation in years two or three. In many cases they have a lower minimum points cut-off. These courses are well worth consideration and in no way lesser than more specialised alternatives.

Remember it is not about finding the perfect course. The goal should be to find the best course for the individual, of which there are probably many if students and parents can keep an open mind.