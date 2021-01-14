Going to College in 2021: Private institutions offer a wide range of options

CAO applicants often find that they can access a field of study in a private college with lower points than will be required by a publicly funded institution

As well as publicly funded colleges such as the universities and institutes of technology, there is also a number of private colleges with courses listed on the CAO.

These colleges have strong reputations and, while much of their course offerings relate to business and humanities, some have built niche areas in disciplines such as psychology, fashion, media and computing. Their CAO courses lead to qualifications from Level 6 to Level 8.

CAO applicants often find that they can access a field of study in a private college with lower points than will be required by a publicly funded institution.

As an example, securing a place on a university Psychology degree programme requires around 500 points or more. In Dublin Business School (DBS) however, where the three-year Psychology degree is also accredited by the Psychological Society of Ireland, the minimum cut-off points were 229 in 2020. Fees for this course were €5,895 this year. Apart from the courses they have listed on the CAO, the colleges also have programmes for which students can apply directly. Most colleges are city-based located in Dublin, as well as Limerick, Cork and Galway. Classes are generally smaller than universities and the institutes of technology, which many students prefer. However, they have clubs and societies and the social activities one would expect from a third-level institution. Two of the largest private institutions are DBS and Griffith College (which has campuses in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick). In addition to Psychology, DBS also offers courses in business, law, and liberal arts. Griffith College specialities include law, computers, interior and fashion design and media. Other private colleges accepting applications through the CAO this year include St Nicholas Montessori College, American College Dublin, Dorset College, College of Computer Training, IBAT College, ICD Business school, Galway Business School and the Irish College of Humanities and Applied Science. More information about private college courses can be found on qualifax.ie, via the ‘private colleges’ search facility. It is also worth making direct contact with an institution. Fees tend to be in the region of €5,000, but there are courses available for much less. Colleges also offer grants and bursaries. Fees are tax deductible at a rate of 20pc, while no tax can be claimed back on the €3,000 student contribution charge that applies in the public system. However, SUSI grants are not payable to students in private colleges, although there has been a long-running campaign on the issue.

