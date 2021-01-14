| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Going to College in 2021: Private institutions offer a wide range of options

CAO applicants often find that they can access a field of study in a private college with lower points than will be required by a publicly funded institution Expand

Close

CAO applicants often find that they can access a field of study in a private college with lower points than will be required by a publicly funded institution

CAO applicants often find that they can access a field of study in a private college with lower points than will be required by a publicly funded institution

CAO applicants often find that they can access a field of study in a private college with lower points than will be required by a publicly funded institution

Aoife Walsh

As well as publicly funded colleges such as the universities and institutes of technology, there is also a number of private colleges with courses listed on the CAO.

These colleges have strong reputations and, while much of their course offerings relate to business and humanities, some have built niche areas in disciplines such as psychology, fashion, media and computing. Their CAO courses lead to qualifications from Level 6 to Level 8.

CAO applicants often find that they can access a field of study in a private college with lower points than will be required by a publicly funded institution.

Privacy