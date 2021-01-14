Going to College in 2021: Points reduced for disadvantaged students

The current year saw a 22pc rise in acceptances by CAO applicants with disabilities and a 15pc rise by socio-economic disadvantaged students.

More students with a disadvantage, whether socio-economic or a disability, are going to college, and many of them with the benefit of two schemes that allow for entry on reduced points.

The current year saw a 22pc rise in acceptances by CAO applicants with disabilities and a 15pc rise by socio-economic disadvantaged students.

Both groups can seek a points waiver to compensate for the impact of disadvantage on their education, While many may not need to rely on that, it is a great cushion for those who come up shy on points.

Most colleges reserve places for reduced points offers for both the Disability Access Route to Education (DARE) and Higher Education Access Route (HEAR) schemes.

Last year, 6,132 offers were made to DARE eligible applicants including 1,738 on reduced points. There were 5,444 offers to HEAR eligible applicants, including 1,579 on reduced points.

DARE covers a range of illnesses and conditions and many young people who meet the criteria may not consider themselves to have a disability, so it is worth exploring.

It is important to realise that many applicants who may not qualify for DARE can still access support in college.

DARE eligibility is based on both evidence of a disability and educational impact of this disability. DARE will prioritise applicants who are eligible for both the HEAR and DARE schemes as well as those who have a physical or sensory disability.

The extent of the points reduction depends on a number of factors including the size of the course.

HEAR is for applicants whose level of socio-economic disadvantage has had a negative impact on their educational attainment. When in college, successful applicants may also receive a variety of academic, personal and social supports. Some prioritise HEAR students for on-campus accommodation. Bursaries and scholarships are commonplace.

Applicants for HEAR must meet a combination of a number of criteria in order to qualify, the first of which is family income. The threshold varies and, as an example, the limit is €45,790 if there are four or fewer children in the family. If an applicant does not meet the family income criterion, there is no point proceeding to the others, which include holding a medical card, a parent or guardian being in receipt of means-tested social welfare payments, attending a DEIS school or coming from an under-represented socio-economic group or area.

For more information on these criteria and the different acceptable combinations, interested applicants should visit accesscollege.ie. Children who are or have previously been in the care of the state will also qualify.

To apply for either of these programmes, applicants must indicate their intention on their CAO form no later than February 1. Then they will be able to access an online form where they will be asked to enter more information about their personal circumstances, to be completed no later than March 1.

Finally, applicants will be required to submit an educational impact statement and evidence of disability document (for DARE) or other supporting documents (HEAR). These documents must reach the CAO no later than March 15. Deadlines are quite strict.

Read More

Irish Independent