Going to College in 2021: PLCs are a great option, for all college applicants

Anyone thinking of applying to the CAO, would do well to get their head around another three initials: PLC.

PLC stands for Post-Leaving Certificate course, a popular and valuable route for school-leavers, and others. PLCs come under the umbrella of further education (FE) and can lead straight to a job, or, alternatively, a place in higher education a year down the road from the Leaving Cert without having to worry about points.

PLCs are available in FE colleges all over the country, which makes them very accessible, while students are eligible for SUSI grants, subject to normal criteria.

There are courses in every area of interest imaginable, from art and animal care to childcare and media to science and computing, and popular programmes may already be filling up. PLCs lead to qualifications at Level 5 and, in some cases, Level 6.

A recent Department of Education report showed that 26pc of school-leavers take the FE route, if not immediately after school, then within five years.

Even where a CAO applicant is confident of achieving a higher education offer based on Leaving Cert results, it is wise to apply for a PLC, as a back-up.

For those who want to use a PLC as a stepping stone to higher education, one of the great benefits is that they allow a student to get a feel for a topic before committing to a full degree programme.

While completing a PLC does not guarantee entry to higher education, progression rates are impressive.

Along with more general courses, some have a very specific focus, such as Pre-University Science, Pre-University Engineering and Pre-University Law, with routes into reserved places in third-level colleges.

Dunboyne College of Further Education, Co Meath, the largest FE provider in the north east, offers a good example of how a PLC can work to the advantage of those who want to use it as a platform for college entry.

Principal Denis Leonard says they have former students in nearly every higher education institution in the country. In 2020, over 90pc of its students who applied for third-level places received at least one offer. Some 374 received an honours degree (Level 8) offer and 248 received an ordinary degree (Level 7) offer. These do not include the many mature students who received early offers and those who took up offers in the UK for nursing, law or sports degrees, as well as those who obtained employment.

Among the 2020 CAO offers were 130 for Maynooth University, 32 for Dublin City University, 28 for University College Dublin, 14 for Trinity as well as offers for the National College of Art and Design, National College of Ireland, IADT Dún Laoghaire and other institutes of technology and private colleges, such as Griffith and DBS.

Many of the class also went straight into employment in areas including childcare, sports, computers, health care, business, hair and beauty, tourism and professional cookery.

In 2020, more than 2,530 students applied for 1,000 places in Dunboyne and this will continue in 2021 as new courses in Occupational Therapy, Software Development and Games Design, Animal Science and Pre-Apprenticeship Banking, Insurance and Financial Services have come on stream.

The college has already accepted several hundred applicants for 2021 and, in common with many other FE colleges, is holding virtual open evenings this week, or in the weeks ahead.