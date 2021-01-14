| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Going to College in 2021: Mature applicants must take February 1 deadline extremely seriously

Anyone considering applying to the CAO as a mature student must take the February 1 deadline extremely seriously. Expand

Close

Anyone considering applying to the CAO as a mature student must take the February 1 deadline extremely seriously.

Anyone considering applying to the CAO as a mature student must take the February 1 deadline extremely seriously.

Anyone considering applying to the CAO as a mature student must take the February 1 deadline extremely seriously.

Aoife Walsh

Every year, mature students — categorised as those aged over 23 — make up a significant cohort of new college entrants.

Although numbers have been slipping, there were 8,486 mature applicants to the CAO last year. That was down from 8,943 in 2019 and 10,912 in 2017, a trend that could be linked to the greater availability of work prior to Covid, and programmes such as Springboard+, that aim to fill specific skills gaps in the economy.

Covid may have some people rethinking their careers and, if so, with the CAO applications for the autumn to be submitted within three weeks, it is an opportune time to consider other options they might like to pursue with a view to a change.

Privacy