Going to College in 2021: Mature applicants must take February 1 deadline extremely seriously

Anyone considering applying to the CAO as a mature student must take the February 1 deadline extremely seriously.

Every year, mature students — categorised as those aged over 23 — make up a significant cohort of new college entrants.

Although numbers have been slipping, there were 8,486 mature applicants to the CAO last year. That was down from 8,943 in 2019 and 10,912 in 2017, a trend that could be linked to the greater availability of work prior to Covid, and programmes such as Springboard+, that aim to fill specific skills gaps in the economy.

Covid may have some people rethinking their careers and, if so, with the CAO applications for the autumn to be submitted within three weeks, it is an opportune time to consider other options they might like to pursue with a view to a change.

Many institutions require mature applicants to have submitted their chosen courses on the CAO form no later than February 1, even if these courses are not restricted entry. This is because many institutions require mature students to attend an interview or participate in testing. (The usual arrangements may vary this year because of Covid). It is possible to apply for some courses after February 1 but applicants may find their options reduced. Mature applicants should carefully read the CAO handbook, especially page 7, which clearly explains the process. Next, mature applicants should contact the institutions for which they are considering applying to ensure that they understand all elements that will be required for application. For example, some colleges will require applicants to apply through CAO and direct application. Mature applicants may also be required to complete extra information on the CAO form.

