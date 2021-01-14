| 6.9°C Dublin

Going to College in 2021: It is well worth checking out scholarships on offer

Scholarships used to recognise significant potential and to attract those who might otherwise not enter college

Katherine Donnelly Email

Anyone applying for college next autumn should check out the variety of scholarships available to support students, financially and in other ways, during their studies.

They are used to recognise significant potential or achievement, to encourage study in a particular discipline, such as science, and to attract students who might otherwise not enter college.

Scholarships rewarding excellence in sport are very common and, as well as providing financial aid, recipients will be supported in achieving their academic goals. There are similar scholarships recognising excellence in areas such as the creative and performing arts.

