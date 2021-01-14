Going to College in 2021: It is well worth checking out scholarships on offer

Scholarships are used to recognise significant potential, to encourage study in a particular discipline and to attract those who might otherwise not enter college

Anyone applying for college next autumn should check out the variety of scholarships available to support students, financially and in other ways, during their studies.

They are used to recognise significant potential or achievement, to encourage study in a particular discipline, such as science, and to attract students who might otherwise not enter college.

Scholarships rewarding excellence in sport are very common and, as well as providing financial aid, recipients will be supported in achieving their academic goals. There are similar scholarships recognising excellence in areas such as the creative and performing arts.

The number and type of scholarships are increasing all the time, and it is well worth getting up to date information on what different colleges offer, as well as what is funded by the State or industry. For instance, the Department of Education sponsors ‘1916 Bursary Fund — Leaders and Learners’ bursaries, worth €5,000 per year for the duration of their studies, to students from groups that are traditionally under-represented in higher education, such as first-time mature students, students with disabilities, members of the Travelling community, ethnic minorities, refugees, and those entering higher education on the basis of a further education award. The priority for CAO applicants should always be to select the course, or courses, that suit them best, but in doing that it is also good to check whether an individual college has a scholarship that would be particularly suitable. Some scholarships are awarded automatically after the college year starts and may be based, for instance, on results achieved in the Leaving Cert. There are others for which students must apply and, in some cases, the application process may already be open and have a cut-off date, of which students should make themselves aware. For instance, the deadline for applications for Waterford IT President’s Scholarship is March 1. At the University of Limerick School of Engineering, first-year students Erin Lynch of Meath and Clodagh Kearns of Cork have been awarded the €5,000-a-year Women in Aviation Scholarship, sponsored by GECAS, an aircraft lessor in Shannon. This is the second year of this scholarship, which is open to female students of UL’s Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering programme.

