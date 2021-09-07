Going to College: If you have a genuine reason to defer, you can ask a college to hold your place

A student may defer for health reasons or it may be because of a desire to travel, work, save money or avail of some other opportunity such as taking a Gap Year abroad

There is one cardinal rule if you want to defer taking up your CAO offer until next year — do not accept the offer. Instead you must email or write to the Admissions Office of the appropriate college immediately.

There is no guarantee the college will agree to the request but all institutions are very open to such applications if they are for genuine reasons.

If seeking a deferral, you must give your name as it appears on your CAO application, quote your CAO application number and the course code of the offer you wish to defer and set out the reason or reasons for the request. Make sure it’s a good reason.

Applicants must mark “DEFERRED ENTRY” clearly on the envelope or in the subject line of the email. All communications about deferral must go to the appropriate admissions office and not to the CAO.

The letter or email must arrive in the admissions office of the college at least two days before the reply date of next Monday. So act fairly promptly if you want to defer. The college will communicate with you directly and you should follow their instructions if you wish to proceed with the deferral.

Normally, applicants defer places for a variety of reasons. Often these include wanting to take advantage of another experience while wishing to return to third level in the future. It may be for health reasons or it may be because of a desire to travel, work, save money or avail of some other opportunity such as taking a Gap Year abroad.

There are a number of reasons why an institution might refuse an application for a deferral. Generally deferrals are not permitted for the purpose of repeating the Leaving Cert or taking up another CAO course. Understandably the colleges want to be assured that those granted permission to take a year out will turn up for that course the following year.

This time last year there was much speculation that there would be a large number of requests to defer places because of Covid 19 restrictions. This does not seem to have been the case. It’s unlikely that there will be a massive increase this year but that won’t be clear for a few weeks.

If you are considering a deferral it would be very helpful to discuss your options with your friends and family as well as with a guidance counsellor. You can speak to a counsellor in confidence through the National Parents Council Post Primary Helpline — 1800 265 165.

Remember it is the college that makes the decision on the deferral application, not the CAO. If you get a deferral remember that there is a procedure to follow to take up a deferred place next year, which includes re-applying through CAO and paying the appropriate application fee. The CAO handbook has all the details.