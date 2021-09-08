Going to college: Help, I don’t have an offer, what are my choices?

If you haven’t applied for college yet and would now like to go, it is still possible to do so. Although more limited now than a few months ago, there remain many possibilities out there for a school-leaver to consider.

Now that the Leaving Cert results are out and CAO Round 1 offers have been made, some of the Class of 2021 may be exploring post-school avenues for the first time and some may be reconsidering earlier plans.

There are opportunities both in higher education and further education.

HIGHER EDUCATION

CAO Available Places

It is still possible to make a CAO application, through the ‘available places’ facility. These are college places that have not yet been filled and for which application may be made through the CAO website. They are open both to new CAO applicants as well as those who are already in the system. The list is updated as offers are accepted and declined, so it is worth checking back regularly.

Available places are open for applications from September 8 at 12 noon. New applicants can apply for any listed course that interests them, for a fee of €45. Applicants who are already in the CAO system can add ‘available place’ courses to their list of preference for no fee. Remember to ensure you add any course for which you may be interested in being considered to your CAO Level 8 or Level 7/6 lists, in order of preference, leaving in place any courses for which you still wish to be considered.

It is important that candidates check they hold all necessary entry requirements for each course for which they apply. Offers for ‘available places’ will be made in Round 2 and future rounds.

Private Colleges and Direct Entry courses

As well as what is offered on the CAO, many colleges, particularly those in the private sector such as Griffith, which has campuses in Dublin, Limerick and Cork, and Dublin Business School (DBS), also accept students on the basis of direct entry. Points are not a consideration in the application/entry process.

A list of these courses, across private colleges, universities and institutes of technology, can be viewed in the ‘direct entry’ section of the

careersportal.ie website.

Many are continuing to accept applications. They are available in a wide variety of areas including accountancy, agricultural mechanisation, stage management, business and much more.

Whether it’s direct entry or the CAO, the range of courses offered by private colleges is broad, with psychology, business, law and computing among their specialisms, alongside more niche offerings such as Griffith College’s interior architecture.

If students are interested in pursuing study at a private college they should contact the college. Fees are about €5,000, however tax relief is available at the 20pc rate. Given that the student contribution fee is €3,000, the private sector may be a realistic option for some families. Unfortunately many of these courses do not qualify for the Susi grant, although some do.

UCAS

If you are willing to travel you can still consider UCAS, the UK’s version of the CAO. It covers Britain and Northern Ireland. If you have not already applied to UCAS and wish to do so, you can through a process called clearing. This is for places that have not been filled or have been turned down by applicants. Clearing has already opened as students in the UK received their exam results a number of weeks ago. It will remain open until October 19. Search ucas.com for more information and available college courses.

EU

Studying in mainland Europe has become increasingly popular for Irish students and many will already have secured a place. The later than usual release of the Leaving Cert results caused complications for Irish applicants but some systems extended their deadlines. There are still limited opportunities, which can be explored through, for example, Eunicas, an independent application support service for European universities.

Alternative Acccess

Points and the CAO are the main entry path into higher education. But there are alternative routes and one of the most innovative is the Access Foundation Programme run by TU Dublin.

It’s a great option for school-leavers who might not have achieved the Leaving Cert results required to attend a university, and there are still places available for the upcoming academic year.

Since 2010, more than 500 people, young and old, have availed of the programme to progress to degree courses, many going on to postgraduate study. It is a free one-year full-time course run at the university’s Aungier Street campus. While 17 to 22-year-olds are a target group, it’s also suitable for mature students.

Candidates are assessed on educational experience and qualifications, work and volunteering experience. They are also required to submit a handwritten essay and personal statement. It’s all about being ready and suitable for the course.

Students take compulsory modules and optional modules, the latter chosen from the areas of science, engineering, business, social science, art and computing. They also learn how to research and write academic work and they become familiar with IT.

Those in receipt of a qualifying social welfare payment may be eligible for the Back to Education Allowance. The deadline for applications is Friday, September 10, but even after that there may be some places left.

Successful participants will be offered a place on an undergraduate course in TU Dublin, and will also receive guidance and support during the year to help them decide what disciplines they wish to pursue. See: www.tudublin.ie/study/undergraduate/how-to-apply/entry-pathways/access-foundation-programme/

FURTHER EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Further Education and Training (FET) offers different education routes for school leavers including post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses, apprenticeships and traineeships (see below for more detail on apprenticeships/traineeships).

These courses can act as a stepping stone into further learning and higher education, a way to try out an area of learning, as well as being the right course to progress directly into a huge variety of careers.

There are many advantages to choosing FET including the opportunity to earn and learn with hands-on experience in an apprenticeship or smaller class sizes and no tuition fees on PLC and traineeships. Another key advantage of FET is location as programmes are delivered through 16 education and training boards nationally (ETBs) with every county covered. See thisisfet.ie

Post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses

PLC courses are a great option, with no worry about Leaving Cert points but offering every opportunity to set students on the road to the career of their dreams. They are available in more than 200 colleges nationwide, and in every county, making them convenient to all. Their popularity can be gauged by the more than 30,000 places available every year. PLCs come in a diverse range of subjects including science, business, social studies, childcare and more niche areas such as costume design, animation and performing arts, so there is something to suit everyone.

They allow students the opportunity to explore their interests and to make sure they are studying a subject area they wish to pursue, and all cover important skills areas such as IT and communications.

The minimum entry requirement is five Leaving Cert “passes” and, while many popular programmes have filled, there are plenty of vacancies and colleges are continuing to take applications.

They are one to two-year programmes and offer qualifications at Levels 5 and 6.

Completing a PLC can lead straight into the workplace and also act as a bridge to third-level with many students deciding to continue to higher education when they finish their course. There are over 700 courses listed on the CAO that will consider any PLC course for entry and most PLC courses will lead to a possible entry to multiple CAO courses.

If you are interested in this option, begin by using careersportal.ie to research links between the CAO course you are interested in and further education courses. If a student completes a PLC programme with good results, they have a great chance of securing a reserved place on a third level course. Contact your local college to find out their availability . Now is an excellent time to apply. Further education colleges are run by education and training boards (ETB) in every county.

National Learning Network (NLN)

For thousands of young people who may have extra support needs and are not quite ready for the traditional third level environment, National Learning Network (NLN) is a stepping stone to further education and a future career.

NLN offers flexible, fully-funded training courses designed for people who have mental health issues, learning difficulties, social anxiety, autism, or have a disability. There are more than 140 accredited training programmes at Level 3 through to Level 6 on the National Qualifications Framework, in over 50 locations throughout Ireland, supporting students to reach their educational potential.

Read More

My road to third level: ‘It was all through NLN, they supported me to the fullest. I just knew I wanted to help other people’

Expand Close Mikey Lawless / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mikey Lawless

Mikey Lawless, 24, attended NLN Portlaoise after leaving school with no clear direction.

“I had no confidence when it came to communication, or IT skills, and I had very little social skills,” he says. “I left school at 16 and did a few courses, but I was very anxious the whole time and I just had no confidence around anything at all.”

Mikey then signed up with NLN Portlaoise and it worked out so well, he achieved a distinction in his IT skills exam.

He did so well that he secured a place in the one-year Level 5 Social Care course in Liberties College, which can act as a preparatory course for those wishing to pursue a career in applied social care, or as a stepping stone to a Level 6 qualification and access higher education.

He is delighted: “It was all through NLN, they supported me to the fullest. I didn’t know what I wanted to do really when I started, I just knew I wanted to help other people.”