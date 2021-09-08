Going to college: Excelling in sports can benefit students in the field of education

Most, if not all, third-level colleges offer sports scholarships to help students pursue their particular talent while also working towards a degree.

A great attraction of these awards is that they provide financial and academic supports to students as well as the flexibility to manage study and assessment demands around training and competition.

Sports scholars also have access to the facilities such as gyms, as well as experts in the areas such as strength and conditioning and nutrition.

Arrangements vary between colleges, so the best thing a student can do is to check it out with their own institution.

In some cases, applications will have closed for the forthcoming year, so it will be too late for freshers. If so, they might want to think about applying for 2022/23.

However, in some colleges, the opportunity will be there to receive a scholarship in 2021/22.

For instance, Munster Technological University (MTU), which awarded 81 scholarships across 19 sports last year, is inviting applications up to October 7. MTU scholarships range in value from €500 to €1,500 for senior students and are open to all sports: to date the variety covered include athletics, basketball, boxing, camogie, GAA, golf, handball, hockey, ladies football, orienteering, power-lifting, sailing, and soccer.

The selection of sports covered by these scholarships across higher education is growing all the time and sometimes, as in the case of the IT Sligo student Eibhia Ni Mhureagain (right), it is a matter of introducing your chosen pursuit to the authorities.

John Fitzsimons, BSc Sports Rehabilitation and Athletic Therapy in IT Carlow

John Fitzsimons is combining the high pressure demands of competing at national and international level and his third-level studies.

It’s all thanks to an elite sports scholarship at IT Carlow, where the 23-year-old athlete is pursuing a degree in sports rehabilitation in athletic therapy.

The Kildare town native competes internationally for Ireland in the men’s 800m.

In his Leaving Cert year, John thought he wanted to do engineering. He accepted a CAO offer for a university programme, but it wasn’t the right course for him.

John reapplied through the CAO the following year and put down his current course as his only choice as he was eager to get even deeper into the world of sport. “I was so immersed in the sports world with running,” he says.

IT Carlow awarded John an elite sports scholarship, which meant that for the duration of his studies there, he would receive academic support and a bursary towards his fees.

He credits the college’s Director of Sport, Donal McNally, as being a big help and outlines some of the benefits: “When I was in first year there was an option to have a strength and conditioning coach and a nutritionist. There was also a maths learning centre and support for science subjects and a separate gym.

“There were times when I had to delay submitting an assignment for sport and it was no problem, small things like that make it a lot easier.”

IT Carlow offers elite sports scholarships to athletes who are competing across a wide range of disciplines. They recognise the very best athletes competing at the very highest level in their chosen sport.

John had to defer his work placement module which was due to take place summer 2021, and his graduation, until next year because of his races abroad.

“Because I was racing abroad during the summer, I had to quarantine each time for five to 10 days, it just wasn’t feasible.”

While he will miss out on a graduation with his classmates he says, “I’m happy to see my friends go on this year.”

He hasn’t settled on a future career yet: “The degree is flexible, and it gives you options. While I’m young I’ll give full-time athletics a go and later on I could open my own clinic. I’m also interested in the sports performance side of things and treating injuries.”

Eibhia Ní Mhuireagáin, BBS International Marketing and Spanish in IT Sligo

Chess champion Eibhia Ní Mhuireagáin knows all about good moves and one of her best yet has secured her a college sports scholarship.

The 21-year-old from Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, has been making a name for herself on the chess circuit since she was a child, picking up her love of the game from her father, Colm.

“Dad taught me from the beginning, and I played my first tournament when I was 10. My first international tournament was in Bulgaria, when I was 11.

“I liked playing and I had no hesitation going to events. I started doing quite well. I also started making friends and that would entice you to go back. It was nice going to international tournaments because you got a holiday as well.”

While she has represented Ireland in many tournaments, the highlight so far was the 2018 Olympia in Batumi, Georgia, the Olympics of chess.

When it came to third-level choices, the former pupil of Ursuline Secondary School, Sligo had definite ideas: “Languages were my favourite subject and I wanted to stay in Sligo,” says Eibhia. So, she opted for the BBS in International Marketing and Spanish in IT Sligo

Eibhia is entering the third year of her four-year course and has the benefit of a sports scholarship to help her to manage her study and training/competition commitments.

It is the first chess scholarship awarded by IT Sligo and probably the first in Irish higher education. It came about after a college friend with a talent for horse riding, secured a scholarship.

The scholarship allowed her friend a reduction in fees and flexibility on assignments so that she could compete in horse riding.

“I was kicking myself that I hadn’t gone for it, so I applied for second year.”

Because no scholarship had been awarded for chess before, Eibhia had to advocate for it. “I had to defend it as a sport and that opened people’s minds. They saw how difficult it is; they got an insight into tournaments.”

Eibhia says people argue that the brain isn’t a muscle, but with “chess games that last up to five hours for the mind not to fatigue early, the body must be fit.”

As well as working on her chess moves, Eibhia trains in IT Sligo gym, building up the stamina for those lengthy tournaments.

