Full list of CAO courses for 2022

This special chart gathers together information in a format that is not available in any other single location.
It contains courses available through the CAO, at both Level 8 and Level 7/6, including most, if not all, of the changes announced since the publication of the CAO Handbook. It is a guide and every effort is made to ensure accuracy. Applicants should also do their own research. Further changes may occur in the months ahead. Students should keep an eye on the college alert lists, which can be found in the Student Resources section of the CAO website. Applications can be made for these courses during the ‘Change of Mind’ period.
Courses are listed by subject area, allowing applicants to easily review courses relevant to their area of interest. It will also assist in reviewing similar courses that applicants have not yet considered.
Some courses may appear more than once because they are considered to contain a strong element of two subject areas and students may approach these courses from different perspectives.
Other courses are included only once, even though they contain elements that could be included in another subject area, but these elements are not the main focus.
It is essential that applicants research all courses in which they are interested. Those who drop out of college in first year commonly report that their reason for doing so was that the content of the course was not what they expected.
One must not presume to understand the content of the course from its title or that courses with the same name in different colleges have the same content.
The table includes both the final cut-off points for entry in 2021 as well as the mid points. This allows students to see the minimum points that were needed for a place last year, as well as providing an indication of the points offerees attained by giving the mid-way points between the highest and lowest attained by those who were offered a place.
A new Points Scale was introduced in 2017, which is not directly comparable with the scale in existence from 1992 to 2016. In the previous scale, points were awarded in multiples of five, up to 625, but now any score, up to 625, is possible.
In some cases, there are no points listed as these courses are appearing on CAO for the first time.
These tables include courses associated with Athlone IT (AIT) and Limerick IT (LIT), which, in October 2021 , became Technological University Shannon (TUS). Successful applicants will be entering TUS Midlands Midwest.