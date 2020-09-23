Fresher approach: How college clubs are adapting to Covid

Student life has as much to do with the extracurricular activities - the clubs and societies you join and the people you meet through shared activities on campus - as it does with the academic side of things.

Many of us will remember jostling through hordes of people during the on-campus expos held by college clubs and societies during orientation excited at the prospect of joining the ones that sparked our interest.

But Covid-19 means that certain aspects of the student experience cannot happen as normal. But just what can the class of 2020 expect their social life experience to be like?

Dr Una Redmond, director of the office of student life at Dublin City University (DCU) says student life will not stop but students will have to make adjustments.

What she has found is that the university's clubs and societies are incredibly adaptive and the plan is to hold small, socially distant events outdoors on campus which can be streamed. There is also potential to erect more outdoor structures on campus too to facilitate these gatherings.

"We will try to give students the best experience of student life for that period of time they are on campus. I would consider clubs and societies the glue that holds students together. The commitment to creating the quality experience is still there - it hasn't gone away because of Covid," says Dr Redmond.

Director of Sport at Carlow IT, Donal McNally, says they're hoping to bring some kind of normality to life on campus. "My role within the Sports Department is to ensure the experience of students outside of academic life is as normal as possible," he says.

Carlow IT's 65 clubs and societies will still host an expo-type experience but instead of having it indoors, it will be outdoors in covered areas across the campus so students get a feeling of what's on offer.

Registrations for clubs and societies will be done online and the institute is trying to move away from cash and paper handling but there will still be that opportunity for students to speak to representatives from individual clubs and societies.

To help students settle in, Carlow IT has developed an app of frequently asked questions and a peer mentoring programme will be in place for the first time this year.

They're also about to open their brand new South Sports Campus, located 1km from the campus grounds comprising six pitches, an athletics track and an outdoor cricket pitch. Even in these challenging times, it's hoped this new facility, which is due to open next month, will be able to provide outdoor sporting opportunities, adhering to the guidelines adopted by the various sporting national governing bodies.

According to Lee Campbell, chair of the central societies committee at Trinity College, Dublin, the creation of a digital hub for all societies will make it easier for students to get involved in all aspects of college life.

This hub will replace the usual offering of having stalls at a fair in the university's front square which happens every freshers' week. There will also be posters dotted all over the campus giving information about each of the societies, says Campbell. "We're trying to capture that serendipity that would usually happen at the fair," he says.

A number of auditorium spaces within the university will be kitted out with AV equipment which will allow events to be streamed so students can watch and participate online.

Innovation

While Campbell acknowledges that the coronavirus is the biggest threat the societies committee has faced in its lifetime, there is great innovation to organising events online and making sure that tools like Zoom are used to bring new experiences to students.

Bríd O'Donnell, auditor of the society's renowned Historical Society - known as 'the Hist' - says while the traditional packed-to-the-rafters-style debates won't happen, students will be able to engage in debates with much smaller numbers adhering to socially distancing guidelines.

Founded 250 years ago and one of the oldest student debating societies in the world, O'Donnell says the Graduate Memorial Building (GMB) has a large enough capacity to hold some events. "Not to have some physical debates would be a real shame. One of our greatest assets as a society is the GMB and we want to make sure it's available and open to students even if they are only on campus one day a week as a place as a place to meet," she says.

O'Donnell, a computer science student at the college who is taking a year out to fulfil the role of auditor this year, explains that her team has been really innovative in making sure students know they're welcome to join the hist even if they don't want to take part in actual debates.

This innovation means that the society will also hold debates with just the speakers and the committee and will stream events online so a wider student audience can participate, she says.

At NUI Maynooth, student engagement officer Ian Russell says they will be relying heavily on the virtual experience while still planning for students to be on campus. "It is possible to connect online. The reality is that 17-24 year-olds are organising and engaging digitally already. The Students' Union is pivoting heavily to the virtual world. They are looking to see where they can facilitate in person meetings where possible. Maynooth has always been good at the in-person experience," says Russell.

Sports Development Officer at GMIT Molly Dunne believes there may be an opportunity to engage more students in outdoor sports from kayaking to volley ball as a result of the current pandemic. Water sports like surfing, rowing and water polo are available between the Galway and Mayo campuses.

"For students who had given up sports in second level, they may see sports as the only way for them to make new friends and meet like-minded people. We are hoping to see people who have walked away from sports come back," she says.

Jason Masterson, Head of Student Services at UCD, where close to 5,000 students are due to start first year, believes that students may have to plan more in the current environment.

While unstructured and impromptu activities - typical of the student lifestyle - may be more difficult, students will be able to book slots at the gym or in the pool.

An orientation package has been developed that includes an on-campus tour done in small groups and all students coming in will have a peer mentor. "Our sports team have re-built the sports website to allow people to connect directly to the clubs. Some are operating new membership systems where people can join online," says Masterson.

Health questionnaires

While he says the 'taster piece' of trying out new things and activities may be hampered by having to fill out health questionnaires and book your place at a debate instead of just showing up, the university is confident that the opportunity to be involved in almost everything still remains.

"Almost everything will require booking a ticket - we're all getting used to it. You'll have to plan your social activities as well as your study activity," says Masterson.

The university's most active society, the drama society, is planning to run shows and events even though audience members will be capped at 20 instead of the usual 60. Ultan Stanley, the DramSoc's vice-auditor, says they have mapped out exactly how many people they can have in their theatre in the students' centre adhering to Covid guidelines.

While the society normally runs 25-30 shows a year, this year there will be less shows, but more 'meet and greet' events for members so people can get to know one another, says Stanley.

At the University of Limerick, communities officer Chelsea Joyce, says making sure that everyone finds a place in a club or a society and that they feel welcome and a part of the university is paramount.

"Societies are a unique part of student life - it's not something you have in secondary school. It's the smaller groups that are so important," says Joyce.

To make sure that societies can meet safely, clubs and societies are being given designated time slots in the common room of the student life centre.