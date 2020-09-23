| 8.8°C Dublin

Fresher approach: How college clubs are adapting to Covid

Joining a university society can be a life-changing experience for new students. But thanks to social distancing guidelines, clubs are having to rethink the way they do things. Kathy Donaghy finds out how sporting, debating and student societies are planning ahead

UCD head of student services Dr Jason Masterson. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Trinity College&rsquo;s Graduate Memorial Building has a large enough capacity to hold events in this era of Covid Expand
Those at GMIT believe there may be an opportunity to engage more students in outdoor sports Expand

Kathy Donaghy

Student life has as much to do with the extracurricular activities - the clubs and societies you join and the people you meet through shared activities on campus - as it does with the academic side of things.

Many of us will remember jostling through hordes of people during the on-campus expos held by college clubs and societies during orientation excited at the prospect of joining the ones that sparked our interest.

But Covid-19 means that certain aspects of the student experience cannot happen as normal. But just what can the class of 2020 expect their social life experience to be like?