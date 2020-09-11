Whether it’s Leaving Cert results, CAO offers, our career path or everyday life, we don’t always get what we want. But there are tools that can help us make it to the next level

Most of us have experienced that sick sensation of watching our perfect plans slip away when we are faced with a frightening failure. Sadly, many students will face exactly this feeling when they don’t manage to gain a place at the college course of their choice.

The disintegration of carefully constructed plans can be so shocking that we can lose our way if we’re not careful and so it is important that we learn to handle failure rather than become overwhelmed by it.

If things come apart on us we have the emotional tool kits to put them back together, if we can just give ourselves the time and space.

A person’s reaction to failure can often be similar to the stages of grief and you might go through a range of emotions from denial, guilt, anger, depression and then ideally, rebirth. Alternatively, you might get stuck with one recurring emotion and become unable to move on.

Denial can be difficult to penetrate and many students will pretend to themselves that they are perfectly happy to follow some random ill-considered choice far down on their CAO form rather than admit that it doesn’t suit them and consider another route.

Read More

Others tend towards guilt and feel terrible on behalf of their families and teachers. Anger is a common response for those who project outward and many people will automatically search for someone to blame when they experience uncomfortable emotions. We will undoubtedly see many angry people blaming Joe McHugh; blaming Norma Foley; blaming the teachers; blaming anyone they can in a bid to avoid the more frightening feelings of desperate disappointment.

The depression that people feel when they are confronted with failure can feel paralysing and overwhelming. In an ideal world, failure motivates us to work through our negative emotions so that we can begin anew with a reframed plan. The problem is that although failure can work as a driving force for some people, it can crush others.

Carol Dweck, professor of psychology at Stanford University, has made it her life’s work to study why some people with great potential reach great heights in their chosen profession and yet others with equally great potential collapse at the first scent of failure.

The difference, according to Ms Dweck, is in our mindset. Those with a growth mindset tend to experience failure in a much more productive way than those with a fixed mindset and, because those with a growth mindset are less likely to give up after a setback, they tend to be more successful.

People with a growth mindset believe their talents are just the starting point and that they can improve upon this with hard work and practice. These people interpret failure as tedious obstacles that will probably make them more skilled in the long run. They don’t tend to beat themselves up when they cock-up, rather they see rejection and failure as a motivating factor to improve their skills. They nurture their own talent and they often have an encouraging inner-voice.

If you want to build resilience and learn how to deal with failure then the best place to begin is with your self-talk. Resilient people learn to speak to themselves as they would speak to a good friend. Positive, expansive and compassionate self-talk helps us see opportunities in the face of problems while a harsh and critical inner voice narrows our vision.

Read More

The more you can practice cultivating a motivating inner voice, the more likely you will be able to positively deal with failure.

People with a fixed mindset interpret failure in a negative manner and often have a harshly critical, even spiteful, inner voice. They see their talents as fixed, without room for growth or expansion, and when their work is judged to be inadequate they immediately feel defeated.

If we allow others the power to evaluate our abilities and if we are then judged and found wanting, we can wrongly believe that we just don’t have the necessary talent to be successful in our chosen field. Those with a fixed mindset tend to give up when faced with failure and this, in turn, leads them to become less successful.

The good news is that the brain is a malleable organ and, with some effort, we can move from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset; the bad news is that people with a fixed mindset seldom believe that this is true and so they don’t bother to try.

Yet all that is required is practice. If you can practice changing your inner voice to a more compassionate force then you will one day be able to handle failure. And if you can learn to handle failure then you can handle anything.

Online Editors