'Doing a PLC for a year gave me time to mature... I feel 10 times better going to university now'

When it comes to doing your dream course, 21-year-old Rory Murphy's advice is take whatever route possible to doing what you love.

When he did his Leaving Cert last year he hoped to do B.Ed. (Hons) Sports Studies and Physical Education (with English) at UCC. He knew the points were very high and coming up to the exams Rory was working very hard. "I was a bit concerned that there was a chance I wouldn't get the course even though it was exactly what I wanted to do," he says.

Around the same time he found out about a course being run by the Kerry College, a college of further education and training, in his home town of Tralee. It offered a PE Pre-Teaching - a QQI Level 5 award, more commonly known as a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) course. PLCs can pave an alternative route into higher education.

Rory didn't get the points for UCC and was disappointed to see his friends move away to college. But he threw himself into the PLC with gusto and found that he was eager to progress. By the time he completed his year, he had notched up 10 distinctions. The impressive results allowed him to sail into a place in his dream course at UCC. He starts at the end of this month and describes himself as over the moon to be going to college there. For Rory, his experience of Kerry College was 'brilliant' and he describes his teachers there as great motivators. A keen footballer and athlete, Rory says the course opened up his eyes to how suited he is to a life in teaching. In the future he plans to travel abroad to teach students in poorer countries. "I was willing to do whatever was necessary to do the course I wanted. It was tough as all my friends had gone to Cork. But in a way it was ideal - it was a year I had to mature. I feel ten times better going away now," he says. The PE Pre-Teaching course is designed to give students an idea of what teaching really involves and what it is like to stand in front of a class and to see if it really appeals to them. Students are also encouraged to secure their work placement in a classroom environment. In Rory's case he also completed a course in refereeing and received a referee's badge, in association with Kerry County Board, during the year. "I couldn't have asked for better teachers - a lot of the work we were doing was so focused. Going from my experience, young people need to realise how young they actually are. If you don't get your top choice, get there by whatever means possible, but don't feel you need to rush into it," says Rory.