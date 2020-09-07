| 12.6°C Dublin

'Doing a PLC for a year gave me time to mature... I feel 10 times better going to university now'

Rory Murphy Kerry College... to UCC

Rory O&rsquo;Connor at the Kerry College of Further Education in Tralee. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Expand

Kathy Donaghy

When it comes to doing your dream course, 21-year-old Rory Murphy's advice is take whatever route possible to doing what you love.

When he did his Leaving Cert last year he hoped to do B.Ed. (Hons) Sports Studies and Physical Education (with English) at UCC. He knew the points were very high and coming up to the exams Rory was working very hard. "I was a bit concerned that there was a chance I wouldn't get the course even though it was exactly what I wanted to do," he says.

Around the same time he found out about a course being run by the Kerry College, a college of further education and training, in his home town of Tralee. It offered a PE Pre-Teaching - a QQI Level 5 award, more commonly known as a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) course. PLCs can pave an alternative route into higher education.