Disadvantaged students lose out on college places, before points are counted

High-achieving students from disadvantaged backgrounds under-estimate their chances of getting into the most hotly contested CAO courses.

It can leave them missing out on their fair share of places on high-status programmes that generally lead to the best-paid jobs.

In contrast, the most advantaged students take a confident approach to the CAO form and aim high, even if there is little or no chance they will get an offer for the course.

Recent Higher Education Authority (HEA) research highlights the impact of college application behaviour on the third-level divide between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’.

It is well documented that the most affluent students are most likely to progress to third level and also take up places on courses, such as Medicine, that lead to high-earning careers.

This is attributed to the financial and other advantages they enjoy, which put them in a stronger position to notch up the Leaving Cert points necessary to beat off competition.

But there is now evidence that even before the points are counted, students from lower socio-economic backgrounds sell themselves short by not competing for courses for which they would be eligible.

Well-off students with similar points don’t put the same reins on themselves.

Helping disadvantaged students to raise their expectations is one of the big challenges facing schools.

The HEA analysis explored the student/course match of 85,000 first-years across the 2015-18 period, relative to their socio-economic status and their Leaving Cert points.

High-achieving disadvantaged students did not choose the highest points courses as frequently as more advantaged students. As a result, once in college, they had higher points than their classmates.

It’s what the HEA calls under-matching — on a course filled with students with lower points on average than they achieved. As an example, students from the lowest socio-economic background in the highest Leaving Cert points group have, on average, 35 points more than their classmates. By comparison, a well-off student is 26 points above the average.

The same pattern is evident across all upper Leaving Cert points groups, with the most advantaged students more likely to choose a course with entry points closer to the points they achieve.

High-achieving disadvantaged students are also less likely to over-match — to choose courses filled with students who achieved higher point on average than they achieved.

The HEA analysis also compared entry rates of the different socio-economic groups by field of study. Of the very highest achieving students, 4.7pc choose medicine. However, this was 3pc for disadvantaged students, compared with 6.7pc for the well-off cohort.

There was a similar trend for business courses, which are very popular with affluent students, while the lower points arts courses are less popular with that cohort.

The analysis mirrors a 2020 study Choosing Differently? College Application Behaviour and the Persistence of Educational Advantage, by Judith Delaney, ESRI, and Paul Devereux, Geary Institute, UCD, which tracked CAO school-leaver applications from 2015-17.

It found that 74pc of fee-paying school pupils in higher education are in university, compared with 42pc for pupils from disadvantaged schools.

It also found that students from fee-paying schools are more likely to list a course for which they have “zero probability” of admission as their top choice.

A previous HEA study found students from disadvantaged backgrounds tend to perform as well, and better in some cases, than course peers from more advantaged backgrounds.

HEA researchers are concerned that these students are missing out on valuable opportunities because of their approach to college application.

“Ensuring full information is available to students when making course choice decisions is a key element of driving equity in higher education.

“Understanding student/course match is important, as the findings here show high levels of under-matching for low socio-economic status students with high Leaving Certificate points may be a factor influencing less favourable labour market outcomes, in terms of earnings, for disadvantaged students,” their report states.