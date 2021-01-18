College life: ‘I thought I wanted to do Medicine, but in my second year in college, I realised I was wrong’

Louise Igoe had always assumed she wanted to do Medicine. She decided that studying Science with a view to doing graduate entry Medicine was the ideal route for her.

Hailing from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, Louise accepted an offer to study the Science and UCD and chose the Biological, Biomedical and Biomolecular Science (BBB) stream in the common-entry Science course at UCD.

Fast-forward two years and Louise was having second thoughts: “I just didn’t enjoy the course and had realised that I didn’t want to do Medicine afterwards.”

With doubts creeping in and motivation becoming an issue, she was beginning to worry about her situation. Many students find themselves in Louise’s position and UCD’s student adviser programme is one of the support facilities available to them helping with personal, social, and emotional issues.

During this challenging period, Louise received support and advice from her student adviser. She also explored other science modules available in the common entry course. One that she found herself drawn to was ‘The History of Life on Earth’, a module she had taken and which is a requirement for the Geology subject.

At the end of second year, Louise chose Geology as her final degree subject, representing a major change from her original preferred area as instead of studying the biology of cells in the human body, she would now be learning about the geological processes that formed the planet.

UCD Science has a common entry programme with 27 potential degree options available and the final choice of degree subject is at the end of second year, which gave Louise time to change her mind. Although she didn't set out with it as her plan, Louise was able to choose the Geology modules in first and second year that led to her finding her passion for the subject.

Now in final year, Louise has not looked back. Geology modules include Palaeontology (study of fossils), Global Environmental Change and Geological Mapping, which she particularly enjoys. The Geology class of 2021 has seven people in it which allows close bonds to form between the students.

What’s next for Louise? She’s considering a career in mining, palaeontology or alternatively the opportunity to continuing with post-graduate studies in UCD. Whatever she chooses, Louise has no regrets about changing paths after discovering her original choice of subject wasn’t for her.

