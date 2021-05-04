Class of 2021: CAO applicants can now make any changes to their forms

Every year about half of all CAO applicants change their mind about their original choices. There are also applicants who registered with the CAO before February 1 but did not enter courses. The CAO Change of Mind facility, which opens at noon on May 5, presents an opportunity to submit those final decisions. It remains open until July 1 but, as always, it is better to attend to this earlier rather than later.

Some applicants will make minor changes to their order of preference; some will add new courses they have found and remove courses in which they are no longer interested. A minority of students will complete their order of preference list for the first time, having submitted a blank list of courses with their initial application. A large number of applicants are likely to use this facility to add their Level 6 and Level 7 courses, which they did not have time to research fully before the CAO closing date in February.

Applicants may make as many changes as they wish during this period, and there is no charge. The most convenient way to make changes is through the ‘my application’ section on cao.ie. However, it is also possible to make changes through the postal application. Students engaging in the process should begin by reviewing the list of preferences they submitted in January and consider each course. Would they still be happy if they received a place on each of these courses? If the answer is no, they should consider removing it from their choices. Content from most of the virtual open days held this year is still available online and many institutions will be holding events during the ‘Change of Mind’ period to assist applicants in their research and finalising their choices. Then, applicants should reconsider their order or preference. The CAO form should always be completed in genuine order of preference. Applicants should ask themselves, ‘Out of all of the courses I am interested in, which do I want the most?’ This course should be listed in the first box. The answer to this question may have changed since January, and that is OK. Next, applicants should revisit their course research. They may have discovered more courses for which they would like to apply since the first CAO deadline in February. These courses can be added to the list and once again should be added in genuine order of preference. Applicants should check the college alert lists, available on cao.ie, for any new courses released after the CAO handbook was published. I would suggest that all applicants review their course choices and order of preference at this point and review it again at the end of June, even if they choose not to make any changes.

