| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Class of 2021: CAO applicants can now make any changes to their forms

Guidance counsellor Aoife Walsh Expand

Close

Guidance counsellor Aoife Walsh

Guidance counsellor Aoife Walsh

Guidance counsellor Aoife Walsh

Aoife Walsh

Every year about half of all CAO applicants change their mind about their original choices. There are also applicants who registered with the CAO before February 1 but did not enter courses. The CAO Change of Mind facility, which opens at noon on May 5, presents an opportunity to submit those final decisions. It remains open until July 1 but, as always, it is better to attend to this earlier rather than later.

Some applicants will make minor changes to their order of preference; some will add new courses they have found and remove courses in which they are no longer interested. A minority of students will complete their order of preference list for the first time, having submitted a blank list of courses with their initial application. A large number of applicants are likely to use this facility to add their Level 6 and Level 7 courses, which they did not have time to research fully before the CAO closing date in February.

Most Watched

Privacy