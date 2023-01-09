Case study: ‘I’m having fun self-publishing books, but my studies are still the priority’

Geordan Richardson knew he wanted to pursue a business career, and in his first year in college he was already making his entrepreneurial mark and building his brand.

The 19-year-old from Blackrock, Co Louth, likes to be busy and had decided that he would stay close to home for his degree studies, because he wanted to keep up his part-time job.

It also meant he didn’t have to struggle to find accommodation in a city environment, or face a lengthy daily commute.

Geordan is now in second-year Business Studies (Hons) at Dundalk Institute of Technology and says he has “absolutely fallen on the right course. I get to dip my toes into accounting, marketing, human resources and economics.”

His aptitude for business came to the fore in his first semester in late 2021 when, on top of tackling his new course and his part-time job, he felt the itch to do more.

“I wanted something else on the side, to build up another income stream,” says Geordan.

He came across Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon’s e-book publishing platform, and hit upon the idea of producing a Spanish language guide, building on the knowledge he accumulated on the way to achieving a H1 in Leaving Cert Spanish.

“I had all my Leaving Cert notes at home; I took them out over Christmas 2021 and started typing,” he says.

By the end of January, he had his Simple Smart Spanish up on the Amazon marketplace, as an ebook, paperback and self-narrated audiobook.

“I have sold over 100 copies and it is still selling,” says Geordan.

That was only the start of what has become a flourishing publishing operation.

Even before he had heard about self-publishing, Geordan was already working on a murder mystery novel.

“Now, I thought, I would actually publish this myself. I got a cover designed and uploaded the book in May. I started marketing it and I got a few radio interviews. It was good fun.” He subsequently uploaded the audiobook.

It didn’t stop there. The self-publishing bug had taken hold and Geordan spent last summer working on a series of crossword and quiz books, including a 2022 pub quiz book. He uploaded the latter in October and it quickly sold about 150 copies.

By the end of 2022, he was hoping for total sales of up 450 books across all titles, either as ebooks, audiobooks or paperbacks.

Despite his publishing successes, Geordan is sticking with his studies.

“College is the priority and I have that as my main focus. I have the best of both worlds at the moment,” he says.