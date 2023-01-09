Case study: ‘Doing a PLC course has made me love studying law even more’

Chloe Nagle, did a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) pre-university law course at Kerry College of further education in Tralee. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Chloe Nagle had a difficult few years while in second-level education. Sadly, her brother passed away while she was in third year. She subsequently moved to a ‘grind school’ to try to catch up on lost time and, just as she was getting into her stride in fifth year, Covid-19 hit, the school closed, and there was a further move, to Presentation Secondary, Killarney, Co Kerry, for sixth year.

The 19-year-old from Castlemaine, Co Kerry, had always wanted a job, “where I could help people. Ideally as a lawyer, teacher a nurse”.

Ultimately, she was drawn towards law, and selected the University of Limerick Law Plus course as her CAO first preference.

It was 2021, the year Leaving Cert candidates could opt for either accredited grades or exams, or both, and be credited with the better of the two. Because of her disrupted education, Chloe sat exams in all her subjects. As well as being new to the school, with teachers who did not know her personally, Chloe contracted Covid during the Christmas exams, so “they had nothing on which to base accredited grades”.

Despite her efforts, in a year when Leaving Cert results hit record levels, Chloe ended up 20 points short for her CAO top choice.

Wisely, she had a back-up plan, having applied for the post-Leaving Cert (PLC) pre-university law course at Kerry College of further education in Tralee.

“My mother said ‘just do the PLC and we’ll see after that’,” says Chloe.

She sailed through it with eight distinctions and, one year after being shy of CAO points for entry, she secured a place on UL’s Law Plus. It is one of several law programmes with places reserved for Kerry PLC graduates.

As well as providing a grounding in modules she is now studying in university, Chloe says the PLC was very helpful in other ways such as introducing her to academic referencing and mock mediations and the preparation of third-level assignments. Small classes meant it “wasn’t overwhelming”, she says.

“Some people do it and discover that they hate law, but it is better to do that than go to university and drop out,” says Chloe.

Meanwhile, she is loving university and says “the PLC has made me love law even more”.