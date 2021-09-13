CAO Round 1 – more than 40,600 candidates accept course offers

More than 40,600 CAO applicants have accepted their Round 1 offer.

Last week, the CAO issued a record 82,175 offers to 55,221 applicants and the deadline for acceptance was 3pm today.

While the bulk of college places have now been accepted, CAO will issue the second round of offers next Monday, September 20.

Students who did not receive any offer last week, or who are hoping for a higher offer, may still get their preferred choice in Round 2, or a later round, if a place is available after Round 1 and they are eligible for it.

In Round 1, some students received two offers, with 49,358 for Level 8 (honours degree) courses and 32,817 for Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate) programmes. Where that happened, applicants could accept only one.

It means almost three in four - 74pc – of those who received an offer have taken the place, although the acceptance rate is slightly behind 76pc at the same point in the previous two years.

There were 35,925 acceptances for Level 8 courses - up 480 on last year - and 4,682 for Level 7/6 – down 757 on 2020.

After Round 2, the CAO will continue to issue offers on a weekly basis up to mid-October

It is not yet known whether students who may become eligible for an offer on the basis of an appeal against a Leaving Cert result or results will be able to take up the place this autumn.

Today is the deadline for receipt of appeal applications, but the State Examinations Commission (SEC) advised that it not give a date for outcomes until it knew the level of demand from Leaving Cert candidates.

The SEC said it was difficult to anticipate the level of demand because many candidates had access to two appeals processes this year arising from the twin-track approach to assessment - accredited grades and exams.

It said working on its own, it was unlikely to be able to deliver the appeal results in anything close to a normal timeframe and asked schools to release more teachers for this work.

This autumn, for the first time, more than 50,000 first years will take up a CAO place in third-level colleges in Ireland.

Higher education participation has been steadily growing in line with population trends and more students completing second-level education, but it has accelerated through the provision of extra places to adjust for the grade inflation associated with the Covid-era Leaving Cert results.

The CAO website is also advertising about 180 courses on which there are vacancies because not enough eligible applicants have applied and for which application may be made through its ‘available places’ facility.