Leaving Cert exams are well underway and, as students finish up, there is one more task to complete.

The CAO Change of Mind period remains open until July 1, and it is very important that every applicant takes one final look at their choices before the opportunity to change their lists is gone forever.

CAO applicants are free to add or remove courses . They may also change their order of preference, moving courses to higher or lower positions on their Level 8 and Level 6/7 lists. Now that students have finished some or all of their exams, they may have a little bit more time and space to consider these choices..

Whatever is listed on the CAO form at 5:15pm on July 1 will be an applicant’s final choice and, in September , the CAO will make offers based on these choices. Applicants may log in and out of their CAO account as often as they wish and make as many changes as they want before this deadline.





However, all changes should be well considered and many colleges are holding open days in the coming days and weeks to assist in such decisions.

Your CAO form should still contain your dream course as number one in your preference list, even if you feel you are unlikely to achieve the exam results to gain entry.

The first couple of slots should be reserved for the courses you want more than any other. The middle section of the list may be used for courses that are more realistic but will assist you in reaching you career goals.

Finally, leave a couple of spaces on your list for banker courses, i.e. those courses that you know you will gain access to even if the exams do not go your way.

Applicants who sat the HPAT in February and are hoping to achieve an offer for medicine will receive their result just after the exams are finished. At that point, it may be clear to some candidates that they will not receive an offer for medicine, irrespective of what they achieve in their Leaving Cert.

These candidates may now need to consider making changes to their CAO application and add other options.

For a student disappointed with the HPAT result, there are a number of things that can be done at this stage. Don't panic. Even if an offer seems unlikely, nobody knows exactly what the cut off for medicine will be in August.

If there is any possibility of receiving an offer, no matter how unlikely, consider leaving a least couple of medicine courses on your CAO. It would be very hard on any student to have missed out on an offer because they removed all medicine courses from their application.

Candidates often do better in their Leaving Cert than they had expected.

Also, consider degree programmes that you will enjoy and will assist you in building a career if medicine does not work out in the future. Graduate medicine, the preferred alternative entry route for many aspiring doctors, will accept a 2:1 from a degree in any discipline.

Research indicates that graduate medicine students who come from arts backgrounds perform just as well in their medical studies as their classmates with science or engineering backgrounds.

*Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin