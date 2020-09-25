CAO acceptances up to 49,899 as 1,759 take Round Two offer

A further 1,759 CAO applicants have accepted a college place, after receiving a round two offer.

It brings to 49,899 the total number of acceptances for far, and offers will continue to be made in the coming weeks.

According to the CAO, there were 1,315 additional acceptances for Level 8 (honours degree) courses, bringing the total to 42,704.

There were 444 acceptances for Level 7/6 (ordinary degree/higher certificate) courses, bring the total to 7,195.

It has been a record year for CAO offers, with about 6,300 extra places in the system when compared with 2019, including 2,225 created to adjust for grade inflation in the 2020 Leaving Cert results.

Already, the 2020 acceptances are well ahead of the 47,412 students who accepted a place in 2019.

