CAO 2023: Find your dream course with our full list by college

This searchable table lists about 1,500 courses available through the CAO, at both Level 8 and Level 7/6, for the 2023/24 year.

This data includes changes announced since the publication of the CAO Handbook. It is a guide, and every effort is made to ensure accuracy. Applicants should also do their own research. Further changes may occur in the months ahead. Students should keep an eye on the college alert lists, which can be found on the CAO website under Changes to CAO Handbook 2023.

For courses that are announced after February 1, application may be made during the ‘Change of Mind’ period.

It is essential that applicants research all courses in which they are interested. Those who drop out of college in first year commonly report that their reason for doing so was that the content of the course was not what they expected.

One must not presume to understand the content of the course from its title or that courses with the same name in different colleges have the same content.

The table includes both the final cut-off points for entry in 2022 as well as the mid points. This allows students to see the minimum points that were needed for a place last year, as well as an indication of the points offerees attained by giving the mid-way points between the highest and lowest attained by those who were offered a place.

A new Points Scale was introduced in 2017, which is not directly comparable with the scale in existence from 1992 to 2016. In the previous scale, points were awarded in multiples of five, up to 625, but now any score, up to 625, is possible.

In some cases, there are no points listed as these courses are appearing on CAO for the first time.

Where a score above 625 appears, it is either a composite score, such as points plus portfolio, or points plus HPAT, or an artificial score assigned in various circumstances, such as an offer of a deferred place or an offer to mature applicants. It means there wasn’t a competition between school leavers on the basis of the common points scale.

The data was compiled by Ronan Price.

Key to symbols/initials as follows:

* Not all on this score were offered a place

# Test/interview/portfolio/audition;

AQA — all qualified applicants.







