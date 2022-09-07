Build your CV from day one in college ... it’s your story

If you are just starting college, you’ve likely got a lot on your mind. You will be adjusting to a new environment and an entirely new way of learning – not to mention facing common problems such as housing, budgeting and so much more. Despite the vibrancy, colour and possibilities of this new world you are entering, graduation and the world of work can seem a long way off. So, why should you look at building your CV from your first day in college?

As someone with little or no professional experience, it may seem more than a little premature to start thinking of a CV, when you have not yet finished a semester at college. However, as you start your third-level life, you will begin acquiring skills and competencies that will be the building blocks of your CV. The good news is that many of these will be earned outside the lecture halls!

Build your ‘employability’

This may sound vague, and the first question you may ask is: what is employability and how do you display it on a CV? For employers, employability is the mix of skills that make you a good fit for their organisation. These can be ‘hard’ or technical skills, or soft skills, also known as transferable skills. As you settle into college life it, is the latter – the soft skills – that you can work on developing for your CV through your studies and activities through volunteering and becoming active in clubs and societies at college. Each year, in the gradireland Graduate Salary and Graduate Recruitment Trends survey, we ask employers what skills they feel could be better developed in the students and graduates they hire for internships or jobs.

One of the most common skills deficits they have highlighted for the past five years is communication, along with motivation, problem-solving and learning while working. These skills are all ones that you can hone through getting involved in societies, volunteering, sports and many more outlets.

Why are they so important though? Because they are transferable and will be of benefit to you no matter what sector you choose to work in or what role. These are the skills that make you someone that people want to work with, a key defining factor in determining your success, whether you’re working alone collaborating with others or as part of a larger team. For your CV, evidence of decisions you took, leadership you showed or problems you solved all show a goal-oriented outlook.

Do your research but be open-minded

As you progress through college life, your objectives and priorities will change. That’s part of life. You may choose to change course, change college, or even leave college and work for a period. Whatever you do, remember to do something that is adding to your skills and life experiences, which feed into your career objectives. Whatever you choose to do, make sure to do your research. If you are interested in taking a gap year, talk to someone who has done it and what their experiences were and how did they explain it on their CV?

If you are focused on a particular area or sector, talk to alumni or students who have interned or worked in an organisation in that area. Do their experiences reflect your aspirations? Do you think you would be happy working in that environment? If so, how do you articulate that on your CV? The best person to ask that question of is someone in your college’s careers service. These are staffed professionals in every third-level institution, dedicated to helping you start your career on the right foot.

Get involved with your careers service while still in first year – they will have insights, tips and advice that can guide your thinking as you plan your time in college with your CV in mind.

Do not leave it until final year, if possible – you will likely have forgotten so many elements you have learned that would be a benefit to your CV.

Get involved early in as many aspects of your college life as you can. By building your CV, you’re ultimately telling your story, so make sure it’s the story you want it to be.

Ruairi Kavanagh is editor at gradireland, a partnership between the Association of Higher Education Career Services (AHECS) and Group GTI, a leading student and graduate technology and service provider.