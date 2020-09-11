Are you unhappy with your CAO offer? - Don't make any rash decisions, take advice and assess your options

This year’s CAO offers are unique in many ways and not just because of the higher points and the record number of places available to applicants.

Many of those who sat the Leaving last year and in previous years feel hard done by because of the generous calculated grades given to the Class of 2020 last Monday. They feel that this generosity put them at a disadvantage when it came to the first round of offers.

The idea of giving them some kind of bonus marks to level the points playing field has been ruled out, as has the notion of reserving a percentage of places for these earlier sitters. Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris suggested that legally it could not be done. It’s understandable that many applicants from earlier years feel aggrieved.

Others do as well. They include some of this year’s cohort who are unhappy as the calculated grades did not fall their way in the pattern their school was traditionally used to and expected again this year.

But what next for those whose initial response is one of disappointment?

As emotions may be running high today, it is important not to make any rash decisions or jump to conclusions.

In my experience of the week of Leaving Cert results and CAO offers, many issues resolve themselves with time. The best advice is to talk to your friends, family, teachers and guidance counsellors. Consider discussing your options by calling the National Parents’ Council Post Primary helpline — 1800 265 165 — where you can receive impartial and confidential advice from a qualified guidance counsellor.

As well as higher education, there is a vast array of opportunities elsewhere. If you’re considering further education or training or an apprenticeship, you should contact local providers to discuss what’s available. There may be some flexibility in entry requirements. If there is not, then you can discuss how you might meet these requirements in the future.

While there will be a lot of focus on previous years’ students, it’s worth recalling that the Class of 2020 was thrust into a situation that no previous 6th year cohort ever experienced.

When schools closed abruptly in March, classes were transferred online, which disadvantaged those students who did not have access to good computing facilities or decent broadband. The normal school supports were not available, despite the best efforts of teachers. Students faced enormous stress preparing for a potentially life-changing exam which was on-again, off-again.

Calculated grades gave primacy to the teachers’ estimation of the percentage mark that each student would have achieved in June exams in each of their subjects. Their class ranking for each subject was also supplied. The information supplied by the schools was combined with other data such as an individual student’s Junior Cert results as well as national statistics.

On Monday, the students will be able to see the precise percentage marks that their schools had predicted for them, as well as the final marks awarded by the Calculated Grades Executive Office. They won’t be able to see how they were ranked against other students in their class, but may at a later date.

We know that 83pc of grades are at or above what the teacher awarded, while 17pc were marked down.

There is an appeals process, but this is quite different this year. Until now, it involved another examiner taking a fresh look at the marks awarded.

Under the calculated grades process, an appeal will extend only to checking that the school data was correctly recorded and transferred to the Department of Education; in other words, that there was no administrative error in entering the grade. The percentage mark assigned by the school cannot be disputed or changed.

Anyone still unhappy at the end of the appeals process can apply for verification of the process by an independent scrutineer.

If still dissatisfied, they can sit the postponed Leaving Cert in November. If a higher grade or grades is awarded, results will be amended.