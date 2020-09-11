| 14°C Dublin

Are you unhappy with your CAO offer? - Don't make any rash decisions, take advice and assess your options

Aoife Walsh

Talk to your friends, family, teachers and guidance counsellors and plan your next move carefully, writes Aoife Walsh

CAO offers were issued today Expand

This year’s CAO offers are unique in many ways and not just because of the higher points and the record number of places available to applicants.

Many of those who sat the Leaving last year and in previous years feel hard done by because of the generous calculated grades given to the Class of 2020 last Monday. They feel that this generosity put them at a disadvantage when it came to the first round of offers.

The idea of giving them some kind of bonus marks to level the points playing field has been ruled out, as has the notion of reserving a percentage of places for these earlier sitters. Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris suggested that legally it could not be done. It’s understandable that many applicants from earlier years feel aggrieved.