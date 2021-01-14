| 6.9°C Dublin

Apprenticeships offer a new world of opportunity

Aoife Walsh

There are more high quality career paths available for school-leavers than ever before. Alongside traditional study options, for those who wish to focus on learning on the job, there is a plethora of wonderful apprenticeships across a wide variety of areas. It involves a blend of study and paid work, with undergraduate qualifications, up to Level 8, which is the same honours degree standard awarded through purely academic programmes.

Each apprenticeship programme is linked either to a college of further education, under the umbrella of education and training boards (ETBs) or a higher education institution.

Traditionally, when we think of apprenticeship we think of crafts and trades, often related to the construction and motor industries. But choice has expanded greatly in recent years, including into white-collar career areas, so the word ‘apprenticeship’ means much more.

