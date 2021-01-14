Apprenticeships offer a new world of opportunity

There are more high quality career paths available for school-leavers than ever before. Alongside traditional study options, for those who wish to focus on learning on the job, there is a plethora of wonderful apprenticeships across a wide variety of areas. It involves a blend of study and paid work, with undergraduate qualifications, up to Level 8, which is the same honours degree standard awarded through purely academic programmes.

Each apprenticeship programme is linked either to a college of further education, under the umbrella of education and training boards (ETBs) or a higher education institution.

Traditionally, when we think of apprenticeship we think of crafts and trades, often related to the construction and motor industries. But choice has expanded greatly in recent years, including into white-collar career areas, so the word ‘apprenticeship’ means much more.

For instance, there are well established accounting technicians and insurance practitioner apprenticeships, and many more in areas such as auctioneering, laboratory technician, sous chef and sales. Currently, there are 56 apprenticeships with a further nine due to open soon. Some of the newer ones, available for the class of 2021, include recruitment executive, retail supervisor, principal engineer and supply chain associate. Recently the first 54 apprentices in manufacturing engineering and polymer technology graduated with a Level 7 (ordinary degree). This programme is available through Galway-Mayo IT, Cork IT (now part of MTU), Athlone IT and IT Sligo. Some students steer away from this earn-and-learn model because they may not understand the opportunities available, or how to go about applying. It is not as straightforward as the CAO. Applying for an apprenticeship is very much the same as applying for a job and, if you are successful, your employer will set up your training, through the State agency, Solas, and the professional body or other relevant partners. Experience such as school work experience or participation in projects and activities which allowed the applicant to build relevant skills are very helpful as is making contact within the industry. A great place to begin researching is on the Solas website, apprenticeship.ie.

Here, you can find information on current programmes and on the emerging programmes. The website also outlines the stages of training, allowances, entrance criteria and much more. The careersportal.ie website is another great resource where you can explore the work of the different trades. Apprenticeshipjobs.ie advertises current opportunities. Many larger companies with well-established apprenticeship schemes, such as ESB, Dublin Bus and Aer Lingus, recruit around February and March. It is a good idea to have your CV and personal statement etc ready to go so opportunities can be jumped on when they arise.