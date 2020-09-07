| 12.6°C Dublin

Another opportunity: A second chance maths exam can lead to CAO course place

Every year, students benefit from these exams, writes Katherine Donnelly

Katherine Donnelly Email

Many third-level colleges are running special Maths exams over the next few weeks to give students who haven't achieved the necessary grade in the subject another opportunity to meet the minimum requirement. Most are confined to existing CAO applicants for the college in question, or a particular course or courses.

In some cases, the exams are geared specifically to applicants to engineering or other Stem programmes, but others pave the way for entry to a broad range of courses.

The papers are not the same as the Leaving Cert, but the topics will be familiar to students.

