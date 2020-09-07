Another opportunity: A second chance maths exam can lead to CAO course place

Many third-level colleges are running special Maths exams over the next few weeks to give students who haven't achieved the necessary grade in the subject another opportunity to meet the minimum requirement. Most are confined to existing CAO applicants for the college in question, or a particular course or courses.

In some cases, the exams are geared specifically to applicants to engineering or other Stem programmes, but others pave the way for entry to a broad range of courses.

The papers are not the same as the Leaving Cert, but the topics will be familiar to students.

There are no extra points awarded, but candidates who succeed in such an exam and who meet all other entry requirements for the course, have a good chance of an offer in a future CAO round.

Every year, many students benefit from doing these exams.

Some exams will be online, while some colleges plan to hold them on campus, but that will be subject to public health guidance at the time. Anyone interested should check with the relevant college, or its website, about arrangements, including fees and pre-exam tutorials, but below is a guide:

Cork IT: Tuesday, September 15 at Bishopstown Campus for CAO applicants to any programme that requires minimum Maths grade.

Applications, via Cork IT website, will close at 1pm on Monday, September 14. There are two papers, one at Ordinary level which is compulsory, and a second, at Higher Level for those seeking a H4 equivalent. There is a €30 fee for paper 1 plus €20 for paper 2. A pass in paper 1 allows applicants to replace LC Maths requirements 06/H7 with an 06/H7 in another subject.

Dundalk IT: Monday, September 14 for applicants to the BEng (Hons) in Engineering (Common Entry) and the BSc (Hons) in Computing in Games Development. All participants must pre-register by 5pm, Wednesday, September 9 and must participate in an online preparation session on September 10/11. A €30 fee includes preparation session.

Galway Mayo IT: Thursday, September 17 for CAO applicants who do not achieve the required grade in the Leaving Cert. The exam will be based on Ordinary Level syllabus. A pass will meet minimum Maths requirements for most GMIT programmes. Galway Roscommon ETB will run an online preparatory course from September 14-16. Course fee is €50 and exam fee €30.

Letterkenny IT: Enabling Maths Course will run over eight days, September 15-18 and September 21-25, with an exam on September 25, for vacant places on any of its courses. The exam will be Ordinary Level standard. There is no fee.

IT Carlow: Thursday, September 10, at the Carlow campus, for applicants to BEng (Honours) in Civil Engineering. A pass (55pc) will be taken as alternative to a H4. Optional two-day preparatory course on September 9-10.

IT Sligo: Monday, September 14, at IT Sligo, for CAO applicants who did not meet the entry requirements for the institute's programmes. Two exams are set, one equivalent to Ordinary Level and the other at Higher Level standard. A pass will be deemed equivalent to meeting the Maths entry requirements. Free online pre-degree Mathematics Open Course (MOOC), geared to Higher Level Maths, is available.

IT Tralee: Online exam will take place on Wednesday, September 16 for CAO applicants interested in any of its programmes that require certain minimum levels of performance in Maths.

Applications accepted from today, Monday, September 7 to Friday, September 11. €30 fee.

Maynooth University: Online exam, Wednesday, September 16 for applicants to Electronic Engineering, as an alternative to H4. Two-hour exam based on the content of Higher Level Paper 1 Students who register will be automatically enrolled for optional online preparatory course on September 15. Registration open until Friday, September 11.

NUI Galway: Monday, September 14 for CAO applicants to School of Engineering who do not meet the Maths grade (H4 for BE Programmes, H7/O3 for BSc Project & Construction Management, H6/O2 for BSc Computer Science & IT). Optional preparatory course September 8-12 (inclusive).

TU Dublin: Online exam on Monday, September 14 for applicants to Level 8 TU805 Engineering (General Entry) who have not achieved a H4. There is no fee. No tutorials in advance.

University of Limerick: Tuesday, September 15, at UL campus, for CAO applicants to Faculty of Science and Engineering programmes, who did not achieve the requisite grade in Maths Higher Level. Two-hour paper.

Waterford IT: Friday, September 18 at WIT Main Campus for students who have not achieved required grade in maths for entry to the institute's courses, with the exception of all nursing programmes and BEng (Hons) (Common Entry). Paper is based on the Ordinary Level syllabus. Applications open tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8 at 9.30am and fee is €35.