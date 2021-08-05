Another 6,163 CAO offers issue today, ahead of main round

Another 6,163 CAO offers issue today, to applicants who are not competing with those awaiting their Leaving Cert results.

In what is known as Round Zero, 4,820 applicants are being notified of their success in gaining a college place, starting next month. Some are receiving more than one offer.

They include applicants to graduate entry medicine, some mature students, those who deferred a place last year, students entering via an Access route for disadvantaged groups and applicants with a further education qualification who applied for reserved places.

Offers can be viewed online from 10am.

CAO communications officer Eileen Keleghan said offers made today must be accepted by 3pm on Tuesday next, August 10, and failure to accept by then would result in the offer being cancelled.

It brings to 14,071 the number of offers issued by the CAO so far in 2021 to a total 11,116 applicants. There was an earlier round, Round A, last month, mainly for mature applicants, mature nursing/midwifery applicants, and deferred applicants.

Round One, the main offers day, is on September 7, following the release of the Leaving Cert results on September 3.

In a year when CAO applications increased by almost 9pc to hit a record 84,526, the number of offers to date are also up on this time last year, when a total of 12,443 were made to 9,955 applicants.

Extra college places are opening this year to help absorb the additional demand.

The Government recently signed off on a €24m package to fund an additional 4,620 places in September.

About 3,300 are aimed at meeting the surge in applications generally, and specifically in some high points courses in disciplines such as health sciences, science, education and law.

There are also 1,300 new places on courses to equip graduates to meet skills needs in the economy – in areas such as climate change – under a scheme known as the Human Capital Initiative.