All incoming first-years must do training on consent

The first months of college offer many new and exciting opportunities, a new-found freedom both academically and socially, filled with endless possibilities for fun and friendships. However, for many, college life is also daunting, full of unknowns and unclear social expectations, with an escalated social pressure to be accepted by peer groups. In the midst of the buzz of the heightened social activities and the desire to find a tribe, we are well aware that acts of sexual harassment and violence are prevalent among students.

The 2020 NUI Galway/Union of Students of Ireland Sexual Experiences survey reported that just over half of first year students reported experiencing sexual harassment or some form of sexual hostility since beginning college. This rose to 62% of students in second year and 66pc in third year or higher, while 29pc of females, 10pc of males, and 28pc of non-binary students who responded to the survey reported that they were raped during their time in college.

Clearly this is an issue that impacts the experiences of so many students, and third-level institutions are quite rightly now responding with targeted training, campus-wide awareness and dedicated polices and processes for reporting, to ensure safer campuses and more positive student experiences.

Read More

Sexual relationship and violence prevention education is now mandatory for all incoming first-years as part of the requirements of the National Framework to End Sexual Harassment and Violence in Irish Higher Education Institutions. The overarching aim of the Framework, introduced in 2019, is to identify the areas in which institutions can take positive steps to develop a campus culture that highlights and prioritises sexual assault prevention through a range of targeted initiatives. Such actions must be supported by dedicated, transparent, and accessible policies to ensure appropriate institutional frameworks and capacity to effectively respond to the needs of both staff and students. All such responses are to be developed in consultation with the campus community and must respond to the needs and direct experiences of students, and ultimately work to secure and implement the goals set out in the Framework.

All campus orientations require first-year students to undertake training to ensure they have a clear understanding of consent, including how to communicate consent, both verbally and non-verbally, underpinned by an emphasis on the importance of ongoing and mutual consent to ensure safe, respectful and positive sexual personal encounters.

Bystander intervention training will develop students’ understanding and awareness of the dangers of inappropriate interpersonal behaviour and to develop their skills to call out all forms of sexual hostility, harassment and violence. This includes an exploration of the broad scope of what constitutes sexual harassment and violence, noting the dangers of the normalisation of such acts, and the importance of developing a capacity to recognise them and make a safe and effective intervention.

In the third-level environment as a perceived lone objector, it can be difficult to speak up about the uncomfortable behaviour of others. Awareness, recognition, and a sense of social responsibility, together with the skills to act, supported by a shared appetite and commitment for better, are the factors necessary to harness and effect real cultural change. By cultivating their sense of personal responsibly for the wellbeing of others, as pro-active bystanders, students can support each other by demanding a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of abuse and assert their right to a safer university experience.

On every third-level campus, not only do we have the right to challenge acts of sexual harassment and violence, but we can also positively assert standards of respect and behaviour that we deserve, and they should form the bedrock of the society in which we all want to reside and engage.

Through dedicated training, students can actively challenge unacceptable peer behaviour and bring about a safe and respectful university experience. If students are informed enough, and brave enough, and feel likely to be supported by their institution and those around them, they can – through both individual and collective interventions – demand a new normal, reject the apparent normalisation of uncomfortable, invasive behaviour, and those efforts can and will lead to broader change.

Professor Louise Crowley, School of Law, UCC and director of the UCC Bystander Intervention programme