76pc of CAO applicants who received a Round 1 offer accept place

A little more than three in four CAO applicants who received an offer last Friday have accepted a college place.

As the deadline for decisions on Round 1 offers passed today, 40,884 of 53,815 applicants had secured their place.

At 76pc, the acceptance rate for Round 1 is exactly the same as last year.

Overwhelmingly, the acceptances were for honours degree (Level 8) programmes, with 35,445 of the 47,1632 who received an offer accepting.

In contrast, 5,439 of 31,788 applicants have accepted an offer for ordinary degree/higher certificate (Level 6 and 7) courses.

When applying to the CAO, students have the option of filling out two lists, one for Level 8 courses and one for level 6 and 7, and may get an offer for a course from both lists.

When acceptances for two earlier CAO rounds, such as for mature students and those who applied on the basis of a further education qualification, are included, some 48,140 students have now accepted a place for this autumn

The CAO will release Round 2 next Wednesday and will continue to issue offers on a weekly basis into October.

