Going to college: Tips for CAO applicants preparing for the college year ahead

Currently, third level institutions are working hard to prepare for the return of students in September. As a result, we are starting to gain an understanding of what third level might look like in the next academic year.

All colleges will be moving much more towards online teaching and learning and reducing the number of students who will be on campus at any one time. They are also putting plans in place to facilitate this new way of working and ensuring student life goes on.

Institutions are currently planning for hybrid teaching for all of the first semester as well as moving into the second semester. This would mean that lectures being delivered online while students will attend campus for laboratory work, practical sessions, seminars and small group work.

Digital teaching and learning will be a big change for students and teachers. During their orientation weeks, colleges will give advice and information on how to best learn under such circumstances.

The importance of orientation for those entering third level is often underestimated by those transitioning from second to third level education. With students focussing on Leaving Cert exams only months earlier, the massive difference in teaching and learning is often underestimated and many choose to skip, or pay less than 100pc attention to, such orientations. This year it will be extremely important for students to attend orientation, and they should pay particular attention to building skills for online learning.

Those who are concerned about adapting to this style of learning may wish to get a head start in developing these skills. Students can access free online courses such as ‘Preparing to Learn Online at University’’ by Leeds University, or ‘How to Learn Online’ by the Open University, both of which are available through futurelearn.com.

With all these changes, third level will look a little different. Classes may be staggered, groups may be smaller. There will be fewer people on campus at any one time. Arrangements around on-campus accommodation may be different. Students may be arrive earlier, or later, than what has been traditional, to avoid rush hour. This may make the transition more difficult than in previous years.

It will be more important than ever for students to take responsibility for their own learning, to ask questions, to seek out help and resist the urge to shrink back or drop out when they begin to have doubts. Again, it is essential to attend the orientations, the arrangements for which will vary between institutions, and pay close attention to the support systems. You may need them later.

Institutions will continue to run clubs and socs as well as social events where possible. Third level institutions value these just as much as the students do!

In order to stay abreast of the changes and prepare for what third level education will look like in 2020, applicants should attend as many as possible of the seminars, briefings and Q&A sessions that are currently taking place. Attending will be beneficial even if an applicant does not intend to make changes during the CAO Change of Mind period – which is open until July 1 - or if they do not have any questions. Listening to the questions of others and being hearing from the college itself will be helpful in order to gain a clearer idea of what to expect in September.

Aoife Walsh is a guidance counsellor at Malahide Community School, Co Dublin

