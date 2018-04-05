Going to college: Student grant applications open today

Students across the country are today being encouraged to apply for their grants as the application system opens today.

Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) has opened earlier than usual to allow grants to allow timely processing of grants. The body has advised students that it is essential to apply as soon as possible to ensure prompt payment.

Last year, Susi processed more than 103,000 applications with over 80,000 students receiving grants for the academic year 2017/2018. Applicants should first visit the eligibility reckoner on susi.ie, which will give an indication of whether or not they are likely to qualify for a grant, based on information they will be asked to provide. A number of self-help books are available on the website with guidance notes for making an application.

Applications should be made even if a student has not fully decided if they will go to college. Susi said the application process is the same whether you are planning to attend a further education course, an institute of technology or university. Students are also assessed in the same way, although the grant awarded will be slightly different, depending on which course the student enters.

Susi spokesperson, Aoife Greene said: “It is important to reiterate that students who are progressing to the next year of their course must renew their grants and we have e-mailed students in the lead up to opening to inform them of the process for renewing." The priority closing date for renewal applications is June 14, 2018.

Last year, Susi awarded over 20,000 new applicants for CAO offers. According to Susi, this alleviated an element of financial uncertainity that had previously existed for new students. "To ensure a continuation of this we would encourage all students to submit their application as soon as possible. They do not need to have their leaving certificate results, or to have accepted a course, in order to submit an application," said Ms Greene.

The priority closing date for new applications is July 12, 2018.

SUSI Communications and Information Services Manager, Aoife Greene advised, “We would encourage all students, both new applicants and those progressing to the next year of their course, to make their application as soon as possible to assist in timely processing.

“We are aware this can be a stressful time for students and their families and we are committed to engaging with them to ensure that all applications can be processed as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”

Online Editors