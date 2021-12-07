Fury over exclusion of students in private colleges from free antigen tests

A row has erupted over the exclusion of students in private higher education colleges from the free antigen testing programme rolled out by Minister Simon Harris.

The Higher Education Colleges Association (HECA) say they, the students and their families were “appalled” at the decision.

The students involved represent about 12pc of the higher education student population in Ireland, according to HECA.

HECA said that it had been told by the Department of Further and Higher Education that the €9m Exchequer funding for the free rapid antigen tests was only for publicly funded institutions. The fund will be divided between further and higher education colleges and will provide five free tests for each student.

HECA executive director Patricia O’Sullivan said it was both frustrating and disappointing that the department was “discriminating between public and private higher education students in relation to Covid-19 safety measures”.

The association represents a number of well-known higher education institutions (HEIs) including Griffith College, Dublin Business School, Dorset College, Galway Business School, Hibernia and St Nicholas Montessori College.

HECA pointed out that Hibernia College and St Nicholas Montessori College had been asked to release their students to ease the staffing crisis in primary schools and in early years settings, yet these students are also excluded from the free rapid antigen tests.

Griffith College, Dublin Business School and St Nicholas Montessori College were also active participants in the original higher education rapid antigen test pilot but are now excluded from the free rapid antigen tests, the association added.

Ms O’Sullivan said they were appalled that the department would distinguish between public and private students in what is a tool in the armoury against Covid transmission.

“It is more worrying that this decision is made at a time of high Covid numbers in Ireland and amid the growing concerns of the increased transmission of the Omicron variant.”

She said Covid did not discriminate and the perception that only students at State-funded institutions required increased Covid-19 vigilance and awareness did not make public health sense for the higher education sector or the broader community.

HECA said the decision was also unfair in relation to Exchequer funding distribution, as students and their families at private colleges pay into the Exchequer.

“Yet the Exchequer will provide free rapid antigen tests to international and EU students (studying in public funded HEIs) who may never pay into the Irish Exchequer.”

Ms O’Sullivan said other public Covid-19 funding initiatives such as the PUP and EWSS were targeted at the general private employment sector, with no discrimination.

“However, students studying in private HEIs on validated programmes are excluded from targeted Covid-19 higher education support.”

She said making a distinction to exclude a section of higher education students from an initiative that aimed to reduce the transmission of Covid on the basis of general funding was “an injustice to students and the staff at these HEIs”.

She said their students, their parents and families and staff, “cannot understand why they are being treated differently.

“HECA member colleges urge Minister Harris, who has a strong record of promoting inclusion in Irish society, to reconsider this discriminatory policy and to include all HECA students in the free rapid antigen test roll-out.”

A Department spokesperson said they were examining the matter “and will engage with HECA".