From postmen to presidents, the colourful mixture of Irish language students in the Donegal Gaeltacht

People who visit Oideas Gael take part in a variety of activities including hill walking on Sliabh Liag in south west Donegal

An Irish language course for adults in Co Donegal has welcomed hundreds of students through its doors over the years, including Mary McAleese and Leo Varadkar.

Oideas Gael has been in operation in Gleann Cholm Cille since 1984 and offers courses for all abilities.

Students travel to the Gaeltacht community and typically spend anywhere from three days to three weeks there.

Language director Rónán Ó Dochartaigh said learning was not confined to the classroom as students also immersed themselves in the community.

He was speaking during the Seachtain na Gaeilge festival, which runs until March 17.

“We knew there were a lot of people who had an interest in the language and maybe didn’t always have the best experience at school or had no context in their own life for using it,” he said.

“The idea was to provide courses that they would enjoy learning the language, and there’s a real emphasis on that and there’s a real emphasis on speaking the language as well.”

About 40pc of people who take part in the course are from outside Ireland. Last year, Oideas Gael hosted 22 nationalities as people from places including Japan, Australia and Britain took part.

“What I like a lot is the people we meet and the mix of people we get on the course. We get all ages, last year we had age 18 to age 88,” Mr Ó Dochartaigh said.

“It’s getting more relevant as sustainable tourism because they land in Gleann Cholm Cille, they don’t go near the car again for a couple of weeks and they stay in the area.

“It’s a brilliant way to learn the language but they also get to spend some time to get to know the people.”

Former President of Ireland Mrs McAleese, who enrolled in the course during her first year at Áras an Uachtaráin, has continued the tradition every year since.

“It’s a part of her summer holidays I think, and we’re appreciative of the support she has given us over the years,” Mr Ó Dochartaigh said.

The Taoiseach has also completed courses at the college, as has An Cailín Ciúin actress Carrie Crowley and John Finn, who starred in the US crime drama Cold Case.

“The great thing about Oideas Gael is you land in a classroom, and you just never know who is going to be there. You could have the French ambassador sitting beside a postman from Co Cavan, sitting beside a student from the US. It’s brilliant the mix of people you get,” Mr Ó Dochartaigh said.

Oideas Gael had launched its first online course during the pandemic in 2020, however, this has not deterred students from now making the journey to the centre in Co Donegal.

“There was a slight worry at the time if it would all go online but it’s really been the opposite,” he said.

“So many people have discovered us because they’ve come and taken an online class first of all. It’s a combination and it helps people keep in touch with the language when they go home.”

Mr Ó Dochartaigh said Paul Mescal speaking Irish publicly was “very important” and he encouraged others to do likewise.

“The real value of something like that is someone willing to use whatever Irish they have,” he said.

“People only learn by using it and I think as Irish people we’re often very cautious, we don’t like to be seen to make any mistakes in front of other people. But any Irish speakers I know aren’t listening out for people’s grammar mistakes, they just like talking to people.

“Seeing someone like Paul Mescal just doing it naturally like that, it’s really positive.”