From outdoor classrooms to sanitising stations - all the Covid measures schools have implemented

Outdoor classrooms, face masks and hand sanitising stations are just some of the many changes schools have made since they reopened at the end of August.

Teachers and students have had a lot to adapt to as they aim to keep their schools and communities safe from coronavirus.

With teenagers being encouraged to wear masks, many schools have also implemented ‘mask breaks’ where pupils are taken outside to take off their masks and breathe in the fresh air.

With the implementation of mask-wearing, secondary school teachers have reported not knowing what their first-year students looked like until bringing them out for mask breaks.

One-way systems have also been put in place in many schools with stickers and signs demonstrating where students are to go - similar to those seen in shopping centres.

Schools are encouraged to place students in single, separate desks, where possible and where this is not possible to have ‘pods’. A pod is a group within a class which should be kept as small as possible with a 1m distance between each pod.

Many schools have gotten creative and erected outdoor classrooms. These give students a chance to take off their masks - if socially distanced - while taking in some fresh air for the duration of the class.

Before reopening in August, each school in Ireland was instructed to have an individual Covid-19 Response Plan to re-open for the 2020/2021 academic year. However, the Department of Education put together a draft plan to demonstrate to schools what measures should be in place.

According to the department, the document was drafted and prepared “on the basis of public health advice” and followed the HSE’s report on recommendations for the reopening of schools.

These recommendations include promoting awareness of Covid-19 and it’s symptoms, requesting all staff members to confirm each day that they’ve no symptoms of the virus, advising parents not to send their children to school if they’ve symptoms or a close contact and advising parents their children can be denied access to the school if they appear to have a fever or respiratory tract infection.

On-site temperature taking is not recommended by the HSE as a fever is not a consistent symptom of Covid-19 in children.

Practical recommendations in schools include pupils and staff perform hand hygiene after all the following: on arrival at school, before eating or drinking, after using the toilet, after petting animals, after playing outdoors, when their hands are physically dirty when they cough and sneeze.

Handwashing facilities should be to the greatest extent practical with hand basins, warm running water, liquid soap dispensers and hand drying facilities provided in all toilets, kitchens and other food preparation areas.

Masks should be worn for children over the age of 13. Except those who have trouble breathing, are unconscious or incapacitated, are unable to remove it without help or has special needs and who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing the face covering.

Online Editors