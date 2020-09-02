| 19.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From outbreaks, to PPE and high risk teachers: Six things we've learned about schools reopening

Representatives of parents, teachers and students report on the biggest issues they face in returning to school

Minister for Education Norma Foley. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Close

Minister for Education Norma Foley. Photo: Julien Behal

Minister for Education Norma Foley. Photo: Julien Behal

Minister for Education Norma Foley. Photo: Julien Behal

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Schools have experienced teething problems in the first week back - some minor, some major.

Representatives of teachers, parents and students appeared before the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response to report on some of the pertinent issues.

Here’s what we learned as Education Minister Norma Foley appeared before the committee for the first time.