From masks to Covid-testing - 8 things parents and students should know on returning to school

Schools are likely to look very different when they reopen

Eight things parents and students should know on returning to school:

Face masks are mandatory in secondary schools

Face masks/coverings are mandatory in secondary schools and should be worn by both staff and students. Primary students do not have to wear masks, according to public health advice. However, teachers, special needs assistants (SNAs) and other staff will have to wear masks where 2m social distancing can’t be met.

There are exceptions

Face coverings should NOT be worn by anyone who has breathing difficulties, who’s unable to remove the covering without assistance, or by anyone with special needs and who may get upset or uncomfortable wearing the covering.

Temperature checks are not recommended

Temperature checks are not recommended in schools by the Government. Fever isn’t a symptom consistent with Covid-19 in children, according to public health guidance.

Symptomatic children should not attend school

Parents are advised if their child has symptoms, including a temperature of 38C and above, a cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties or/and loss or change of smell, they shouldn’t be attending school. However, runny noses are to be expected in school age children and shouldn’t be a reason to stay off.

School visits only by appointment

School visitors must be minimised and visits must be made by appointment. Visitors have to maintain a 2m social distance from those they meet.

Rules on self-isolating

Schools can refuse access to pupils/staff if there is concern that anyone has not fulfilled the mandatory requirement to self-isolate for 14 days following return from any non green list countries.

Parents should consult GPs on testing

If a parent fears their child has Covid-19, they must keep the child at home and completely avoid all contact with others, self-isolating. Parents should phone their GP if they are concerned and they can advise on testing.

Rules on return to school post-testing

Children can return to school if they have been given a negative Covid-19 test and are 48 hours without any symptoms. But any children who have tested positive for Covid-19 need to remain at home until they haven’t had a temperature above 38C for five days and if it’s been 14 days since they first developed symptoms.

