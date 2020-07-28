| 15.9°C Dublin

From insurance issues to busy builders: Eight potential problems the Government will need to overcome to reopen schools

Minister for Education, Norma Foley (Julien Behal/PA) Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

If a song title was to best sum up the reaction to the Government’s roadmap to reopening schools, Elton John’s classic ‘It Ain’t Gonna Be Easy’ would be a top contender.

Some aspects of the plan, such as the introduction of hand-sanitising stations and assigned seating on school buses, will be easy to implement, according to teachers and principals.