From insurance issues to busy builders: Eight potential problems the Government will need to overcome to reopen schools

If a song title was to best sum up the reaction to the Government’s roadmap to reopening schools, Elton John’s classic ‘It Ain’t Gonna Be Easy’ would be a top contender.

Some aspects of the plan, such as the introduction of hand-sanitising stations and assigned seating on school buses, will be easy to implement, according to teachers and principals.

Read More

But further clarity is needed in a lot of areas, too.

Here are eight hurdles the Government will need to help schools overcome if they’re to open at the end of August.

Will there be enough time to carry out building works?

Some schools will need to undergo alterations to ensure they can implement physical distancing in classrooms. The Government allocated €75 million to allow for minor works. But principals have voiced concerns as they fear they will struggle to get tradespeople to do the work in the next four weeks. Many builders have returned to construction sites and the Covid crisis has seen a significant delay in the granting of planning permissions. Rachel O'Connor, principal of Ramsgrange Community School in Co Wexford, has struggled to find available workers in the area. She said "it just isn't achievable" to create the space needed in the time-frame given.

Substitute teachers providing sick cover

The plan said an additional 1,080 post-primary teachers will be made available to provide sick cover. Teaching unions have raised concerns about substitute teachers moving from school to school as it could risk spreading the virus. Education Minister Norma Foley said this “will be on a very limited basis” and she doesn’t think it will be an issue. However, opposition TDs say they fear there won’t be enough teachers available if Ireland experiences a second surge of coronavirus.

Garda vetting required for hundreds of teachers

Minister Foley pledged that absolutely nobody would be allowed to work with children if they are not Garda vetted. Those on placements from teaching colleges, teachers from abroad and retired pedagogues will be brought in to provide cover, which means hundreds will require garda vetting. The Garda National Vetting Bureau (GNVB) said the current turnaround for applications is up to four days and it is liaising with the Department of Education. A spokesperson told Independent.ie: “The GNVB is ready, willing and confident, that it will process the expected increase in vetting applications from the education sector at short notice.”

Will insurance cover off-campus classrooms?

The roadmap alludes to parish halls and other off-campus locations being used to deal with classroom overflow, which raises questions about insurance cover. Ireland’s insurance crisis is well-documented and the Government will need to provide clarity on how this will work. Minister Foley said it hasn’t been raised as an issue yet, but with many activity centres for children struggling to get cover at the moment, it doesn’t bode well.

How will after-school care work?

The plan brings students from their doors at home to the gates of the school, but it doesn’t offer clear guidance on after-school care. Students will be given assigned seats on school buses and be divided into class ‘bubbles’, but what happens after school? Will students be allowed to mingle with people from other schools and classes? One of the largest childcare providers on the capital's northside, West Wood Gym in Clontarf, has already announced it is closing its after-school service ahead of schools reopening. If this becomes a trend across the country, working parents will be faced with a serious conundrum.

Lack of space

Some schools simply just do not have the space to enable social distancing. Ireland has among the largest class sizes in Europe and schools were struggling for room before Covid came along. Some principals have indicated they will ask students to wear facemasks in class as they won’t be able to introduce one metre distancing.

Principals being bogged down in administrative work

The task facing school principals is an enormous one. Drawing up new timetables and plans for reopening will be extremely time-consuming, not to mention the extra paperwork that will be required to deal with Covid-19 issues. While the plan gives them a ‘release day’ to deal with administrative work, realistically for most this will be on the weekends.

Parents forced to stay at home with a sniffling child

The plan states that children should not come to school if they, or anyone in their household, is displaying Covid-19 symptoms. This means parents will potentially have to stay at home with their kids whenever they have a runny nose. This could have serious implications for parents who will potentially have to take time off work.