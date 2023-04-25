‘Friends thought I was crazy, but studying abroad has opened up a whole new world for me’ – Irish student on her continental education

Having recently received the results of their mock examinations, thousands of Leaving Cert students across the country will be assessing whether or not they are on course to reach the required number of points for their chosen university or college course.

Many will be reassured by anecdotal evidence that the “mocks are marked harder” to prepare them for the “real deal”, but for some, even getting the requisite results won’t guarantee that they will be offered their first choice as demand drives points up and available places down.

But grappling with CAO choices and feeling riddled with anxiety about the Leaving Cert points system isn’t the only route open to school-leavers as there is a wealth of opportunity and choice, in a multitude of third-level institutions across Europe, just waiting for Irish students to enjoy.

There are over 3,000 people from Ireland studying in universities and colleges in European cities and while it is true that the stress of the “points race” isn’t an issue in most of these countries, studying abroad makes better economic sense. It also opens up a world of cultural and future career opportunities for young people taking their first independent steps into the world.

Some of my friends thought I was bluffing, others thought I was a bit crazy, but I decided to take the jump

Amelia Hennigan (22) is one such student. She is in her fourth and final year of a bachelor’s degree in the Netherlands. Studying International Communication, she has been living in Groningen for three years, and also spent six months in Barcelona on Erasmus.

She had “no idea” where she was going to go after she had finished her Leaving Cert and although she filled out her CAO form while “keeping fingers crossed” that she would be accepted onto her preferred course, it wasn’t until she heard about the possibility of studying through English in Europe that she made her mind up.

“I did some research and found a course I liked in Groningen,” said Ms Hennigan. “Some of my friends thought I was bluffing, others thought I was a bit crazy, but I decided to take the jump and study abroad – and it has paid off.”

According to Guy Flouch, founder of EUNiCAS, of the thousands of Irish students studying in Europe, the majority choose to go to the Netherlands. But there are a huge amount of courses still available to register for all across the continent.

“Around 70pc of Irish students studying abroad are in the Netherlands, with around 2,200 there at the moment,” said Mr Flouch. “The next most popular countries are Poland, Italy, Denmark and Spain.”

You don’t just move for college, you move for real, eye-opening experiences which you don’t get in Ireland

“Poland is very popular for veterinary students from Ireland, with between 150 and 200 currently studying there. In fact, there are 51 Irish first years in Warsaw alone, meaning there are more Irish first-year veterinary students in Warsaw than there are in Ireland.”

Ms Hennigan added: “You don’t just move for college, you move for real, eye-opening experiences which you don’t get in Ireland,” she said. “Your horizon opens to things and people you would otherwise never get to experience.

“On my first day, I was the only Irish person on my course, which had over 100 students of 30 different nationalities. So, just by having conversations with people from other cultures, you will learn something new and change the way you perceive the world.

“Also, most universities offer Erasmus and internships abroad, and push you to get out there. I moved to Barcelona for a semester and it was such a nice experience. When studying in Europe, you learn so much more than just theory – you become a global citizen.”

