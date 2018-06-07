'Fresh look' Leaving Cert engineering paper welcomed

An increasing trend on the Leaving Certificate engineering higher level paper to open questions with a real-life context was welcomed by teacher Kenny Donagher.

An increasing trend on the Leaving Certificate engineering higher level paper to open questions with a real-life context was welcomed by teacher Kenny Donagher.

This year, he noted this “fresh look” in questions on plastics processing, welding, robotics and metal alloys.

Mr Donagher also welcomed the way candidates could link to research they would have done during the year, for their project. Overall, the ASTI subject representative and teacher at Summerhill College, Sligo described the paper as “very well laid out with no major change in the structure of questions.”

He said there were opportunities for students to draw on their own experience in their answers and to show their understanding of modern engineering principles. Just about everything from parking sensors to electric vehicles and an American football helmet featured.

The “special topic” for the compulsory section of the paper this year was the study of the technical aspects of UAV’s (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), commonly known as drones, which included a question relating to privacy. “This is a good example of the way this particular subject not only marries a precision manufacturing skillset with a theoretical background knowledge, but gives students the opportunity to discuss the impact of technology on their lives” he said.

He described the ordinary level paper as “very accessible, well structured, and particularly well illustrated with very good examples of the theory being examined”. Mr Donagher said all questions allowed students to go from general to specific knowledge in their answers.

Online Editors