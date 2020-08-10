Fresh concerns over 'school profiling' for Leaving Cert calculated grades after failure of Scottish model

Fresh concerns have emerged about Leaving Cert calculated grades as Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon apologised after accepting that her government “did not get it right” over a parallel results system it introduced this year because of Covid-19.

Labour education spokesperson Aodháin Ó’Riordáin is seeking guarantees from Education Minister Norma Foley that students from disadvantaged areas will not be unfairly treated.

He said students must be assessed on merit and not by postcode.

The Scottish Government has promised a quick fix after students from poorer areas suffered a disproportionate level of marking down when their teachers’ estimated grades were put through a national standardisation process.

The calculated grades system introduced by the Department of Education to replace the Leaving Cert this year is broadly similar to the Scottish model.

It involved teachers providing estimated grades for pupils and an expert group conducting a series of checks and balances, based on a school’s previous performance and how the students fared in the Junior Cert.

Mr Ó’Riordáin has consistently warned that it involved school profiling and would not be fair to high achieving students in schools in disadvantaged areas.

He said the experience in Scotland, where there was widescale downgrading of the exam results of working class students, “vindicates my criticisms and unless the Government takes action to review the methodology of awarding grades we will face a similar situation here in a few short weeks.”

The Labour spokesperson said he had repeatedly asked both Minister Foley and her predecessor to take steps to guarantee that there will be no school profiling when it comes to grading the Leaving Cert.

“While both of them have denied that the practice is employed, the Department of Education website says that ‘estimated marks from each school will be adjusted to bring them into line with the expected distribution’.

“This means that students from poorer backgrounds will have their grades marked down compared to their peers in more affluent areas.”

He said the Government needed “to ensure that no student is adversely penalised because they come from a poorer background.

“For many students, the Leaving Cert will be their only chance to break the cycle of disadvantage and Minister Foley needs to ensure that this is not taken away from them.

“In light of the chaos experienced by students in Scotland, I am calling on the Minister to compel her officials to remove any potential for school profiling from this year’s arrangements and to make sure students are assessed on merit and not by postcode.”

