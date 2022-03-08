Free period products to be made available to students in further education and training colleges

Free period products are to be made available to students in the further education and training sector, under a pilot initiative.

They are being rolled out initially in nine colleges across six education and training boards, (ETBs) .

It aims to help those in need, and ensure women do not neglect their education and training due to period poverty.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Junior Minister for Skills Niall Collins made the announcement to mark International Women’s Day.

It follows on from a commitment in the Programme for Government to provide free period products in all educational publicly-funded settings, including schools and third level colleges.

Mr Harris said they had worked with the higher education sector to provide these products and now it was being extended to further education and training settings.

“This will be a really important tool in helping to address need, but also with a view to ending gender inequity and reducing stigma.”

Mr Harris said on International Women’s Day it was important we take every step to ensure female students were not disadvantaged in their studies.

“We have much more to do but I hope today sends a strong signal that we have listened to our students and we are willing to work with them to ensure their needs are looked after.”

The nine colleges involved in the pilot are under the umbrella of ETBS in Longford/ Westmeath, Tipperary, Donegal, Mayo/Sligo/Leitrim, Dublin/Dun Laoghaire and Waterford/Wexford.

Dr Fiona Maloney, who is director of further education and training at Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI), said period poverty was a problem in Ireland.

She said this campaign, known as Worryfree, would help to ensure learners could focus on their education and training programmes without having to worry about the cost of period products.

She hopes it would become a permanent fixture in every ETB in Ireland.