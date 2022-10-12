Four in five Leaving Cert students not getting classes in SPHE

Education Minister Norma Foley announced funding for a new postgraduate programme for post-primary teachers interested in developing their skills in teaching SPHE/RSE earlier this year. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Four in five Leaving Cert students are not getting classes in important areas of social, personal and health education (SPHE).

SPHE is not compulsory at senior cycle, except for Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) students, and a recent review by Department of Education inspectors found that only one in five schools timetable the subject.

It means that the overwhelming majority of pupils in their late teens are missing out on learning about topics such as gender, mental health, substance use, physical activity and nutrition and, perhaps, relationships and sexuality (RSE).

The glaring gaps in provision are highlighted in a report by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), as part of its preparations to update the subject for Leaving Cert students.

The curriculum advisory body says among the issues that need to be considered is whether SPHE should be a mandatory at senior cycle and, if so, what time should be allocated to it .

The status and time accorded to SPHE in the future will form part of the discussions around the wider reform of senior cycle.

The RSE component of SPHE is mandatory, and schools are supposed to provide a minimum of six lessons a year across all classes, But a 2018 survey found that half were not doing so for Leaving Cert pupils, and many others were offering only one or two classes.

There is anecdotal evidence of schools sacrificing classes in SPHE/RSE at senior cycle in order to maximise time for exam subjects. SPHE is, however, strongly embedded across primary and junior cycle.

The inspectors’ review of SPHE in 2021-2022 found that even for Transition Year pupils, only 22pc of schools timetabled classes, dropping to 18pc in fifth year and 17.5pc in sixth year.

Plans for a shakeup in SPHE teaching, from primary up to Leaving Cert, have been in train for some years, with Junior Cycle getting priority and a new syllabus being prepared for roll-out in September 2023.

The NCCA is now moving on to redeveloping Leaving Cert SPHE and has put out a discussion paper for consultation, inviting views from students, teachers and parents as well as the general public. It plans to have a draft ready for further consultation in autumn 2023.

It says the new curriculum must address “some of the burning issues in society, such as gender equality, gender identity, sexual and gender-based violence, consent, online harassment and exploitation, and the influence of pornography.”

The NCCA adds that there is also a recognition of the rights of young people to an education that helps them to realise and protect their rights as individuals and equips them to deal with the challenges of growing up in today’s world.

On the issue of the status and time for the subject, the curriculum advisory body says in order to ensure that all students have equal access to learning through SPHE, it will be necessary to consider if it should be mandatory in the reformed senior cycle.

As well as updating the curriculum, and giving consideration to whether it should be compulsory, the NCCA points to the need for teacher upskilling and a requirement enhanced professional development opportunities. NCCA research has shown a lack of confidence and competence among teachers in tackling the subject, which is most acutely felt in senior cycle classes

In recognition of this need, earlier this year, Education Minister Norma Foley announced funding for a new postgraduate programme for post-primary teachers interested in developing their skills in teaching SPHE/RSE.

Apart from the lack of attention paid to SPHE/RSE at senior cycle, where it is provided, students find it lacking

During NCCA research in 2018-19, students complained that topics were addressed in a manner that was ‘too little, too late and too biological’ and they expressed a wish to discuss the emotional and interpersonal dynamics of relationships more.

Students were also critical of a ‘risk and danger’ approach to teaching about topics which they said was not helpful or effective, and of the heteronormative lens through which SPHE was taught and the lack of opportunities to learn about different sexual orientations.

“When it came to RSE, students expressed frustration and felt very let down because they generally felt they were not receiving the education in this area that they needed.

“Students felt that SPHE classes were out of touch with their lived experience and topics were not pitched in a manner that was relevant to their age and stage of development,” the NCCA states.