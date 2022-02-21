Former Trinity Provost to chair Technological University of the South East

Former Trinity Provost Dr Patrick Prendergast has been appointed chair of the new technological university (TU) of the south east.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris announced the appointment as he welcomed that “after decades of debate, the Technological University for the South East is finally a reality”.

The new university, which has come about following a merger of Institute of Technology Carlow (IT Carlow) and Waterford IT, will be established on May 1.

Mr Harris has formally granted designation status to what will be the fifth technological university in the State.

The new governing board will also include Mr Jim Bergin, CEO of Glanbia, and Ms Ruth Beadle, who holds a key leadership role at Sanofi, which has a manufacturing facility in Waterford.

Dr Prendergast, a native of Co Wexford, stepped down from the post of Provost of Trinity College Dublin last year after a 10-year tenure.

The new university will have campuses – in Carlow, Waterford, and Wexford – and current students in the two institutes will graduate in 2022 with university qualifications.

Mr Harris said it would be the first university presence in the south east and “marks a truly historic moment in higher education for staff, students, regional stakeholders and local communities”.

The two institutes applied for designation as a TU last year, which was followed by a rigorous assessment process by an international advisory panel, the Higher Education Authority and the Qualifications and Quality Assurance Authority of Ireland.

They reported to Mr Harris, who made the final decision.

Welcoming Dr Prendergast’s appointment, Co Wexford-based, Senator Malcolm , who chairs the South East Oireachtas group on the TU, said he brought a wealth of experience from his time in Trinity but also a keen understanding of the needs of the Region and what was required to build a university of international standing.

“There was a lot of interest in this role and this appointment signifies how the potential of the university is really appreciated,” said Senator Byrne.

TU Dublin was established as the first TU in 2019, incorporating DIT, IT Blanchardstown and IT Tallaght and it was followed by Munster (TU) , which involved a merger of Cork IT and IT Tralee.

Technological University of the Shannon (TUS): Midlands and Midwest an alliance of Athlone IT and Limerick IT, has been up and running since October.

In April, the Atlantic Technological University (ATU), a merger of Galway Mayo IT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT, will be established.

The creation of technological universities, through the merger and upgrading of instates of technology, was recommended a decade ago to ensure Ireland’s higher education offering was meeting the needs of students and the economy.

Technological unions are intended address the social and economic needs of their region and engage in industry-focused research, with a focus on science and technology programmes.